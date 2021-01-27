With a majority vote, the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber decided this Wednesday that the habeas corpus who presented Senator Luis Naidenoff against the government of Gildo Insfrán procedure in the federal justice of Formosa. The discussion had arisen after it was decided that this proposal be referred to the provincial justice. The vote of the chambermaids gave the reason to Naidenoff regarding the jurisdiction that must attend the complaint due to the conditions of the isolation centers in force throughout the district, and the policies applied in health matters.

The decision of the highest criminal court did not take into account the proposal of the prosecutor before the Cassation, Raúl Pleé, who, prior to the hearing, had ruled that it was the Provincial Justice of Formosa that should intervene, “with the utmost urgency that the issue requires “, With respect to habeas corpus submitted by Radical Senator.

The ruling, which is not binding, was not considered by the judges Mariano Borinsky and Juan Carlos Gemignani, who resolved that it should be the Formosan federal justice that should intervene in the proposal of Naidenoff who denounced the governor who administered the province for 26 years for violation of Human Rights. Meanwhile, the magistrate Daniel Petrone voted in dissent.

The presentation stated that the sanitary isolation measure implemented by the Insfrán government violates human rights , specified in that framework the vocation to the right to health as well as the environment, since understanding that these places have unsanitary conditions and an inadequate infrastructure for the treatment of covid, the measure only results in the cases spread even further.

Petcoff Naidenoff denounced that in such places of isolation “the hygiene and sanitation conditions and the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of the Nation are not minimally respected, and that distance between the people housed (even minors) is not ensured”.

To this he added that, in crowded conditions, without sufficient ventilation or cooling, with precarious divisions and sharing the same bathroom, people with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 -with or without symptoms-, suspected cases without a definitive diagnosis, people who have had close contact with someone infected and people who have entered the province of Formosa and must comply with isolation -even with negative PCR.

After the federal justice of Formosa had stated that this complaint should be sent to the jurisdiction of the province, since it is about Policies issued by a provincial authority in the same area, the opposition referent appealed and went to the Cassation Chamber.

In their vote, the judges Gemignani and Borinsky indicated that in front of the

“Invoked violation of rights of a constitutional and conventional nature, the decision of the federal judge of first instance of the province of Formosa by means of which it denied without further jurisdiction the jurisdiction of this exceptional jurisdiction lacks the proper foundation”, indicates the resolution Clarín accessed it.

Likewise, the chambermaids indicated the isolation measures that Senator Naidenoff questions “are framed within the context of the pandemic generated by the Covid-19 virus of national and global scope.”

Therefore, they concluded that “the federal nature of the crime” denounced must be taken into consideration and therefore, it will be the federal justice of Formosa that will have to address the habeas corpus that denounces Insfrán.

Simultaneously, this Wednesday from the Office of the Institutional Violence Attorney, Diego Iglesias requested the province an exhaustive detail on health centers or isolation centers. Procuvin asked that it be specified how many places are assigned for such purposes, what size they have, what accommodation capacity to have and the quota in each one.

In relation to this point, the province must also specify what is the accommodation criteria and under what parameters it was established, what is the planning of food provision, hygiene and sanitary measures, what medical, health and safety staff are there.

The case against the isolation centers, more than a hundred arranged throughout the province, put the Insfrán administration at the center of the debate, who nevertheless was defended by President Alberto Fernández and by the Justicialista Party, who attributed the complaints to mere political persecution.

Last week two legislators from the UCR and two NGOs turned to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to intervene with a precautionary measure and stop the compulsory internments in Formosa.

This Tuesday, in turn, legislators from the Civic Coalition asked the Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, and the Defender General of the Nation, Stella Maris Martínez, their intervention in the province that Gildo Insfrán governs.

