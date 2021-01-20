The ‘Brexit’ and its conditioning factors force the Region to be prepared to minimize its impact on export activity. An example is the Chamber of Commerce, which manages the MurciAduana service. It foresees that, as of April 1, the entry into force of the new control framework will generate an increase in shipments and phytosanitary inspections of goods destined for the United Kingdom, to which “it is not possible to respond effectively with the current provision of means, “as the president of the business institution, Miguel López Abad, warned yesterday. For this reason, they require the central government to double the current staff of phytosanitary inspectors, from 4 to 8 professionals.

And it is considered a priority to return to attend the companies every afternoon, from Monday to Friday, and as far as possible also on Saturdays. 70% of regional exports to the United Kingdom are plant products, which, as of April, must pass phytosanitary control. In addition, the forecasts in the more moderate scenario is that the activity in the San Ginés (Murcia) facilities will double.

López Abad recalls that the Chamber’s customs compound was moved in 2009 to its current location in the Integrated Transportation Center (Citmusa), the largest logistics enclave in the Region, a decision that was made “in order to respond to the growing export activity and which involved an investment of almost three million euros, undertaken with own funds.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that 2020 has been a year burdened by the Covid pandemic, the activity in terms of vehicle inspections amounted to 5,956 (the average of the previous three years exceeds 7,000), more than half of which require the phytosanitary certificate. The maximum peak was reached in 2016, with 8,725.