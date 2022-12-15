Friends of Said Palau They came forward to defend him against the ampay issued by Magaly Medina. Alexandra Méndez and Fabio Agostini did not hesitate to talk to the media to make their version known. However, until now it is not known what Alejandra Baigorria thinks of her partner.

“They are in nothing. It was something from that moment and that’s it. He went to sleep and that’s it. At that moment, nothing and then they separated and we left. She left with other people and we left together. Said was crazy that day, half drunk”, were the words of the popular ‘Chama’.