Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory over current President Jair Bolsonaro sent a strong message to the rest of the world. Although he won by a narrow margin, Lula, as he is known, succeeded by assembling a broad democratic coalition ranging from the extreme left to the center right.

Facing a deeply divided country, the president-elect is now setting the tone for the four-year term that will begin in January 2023. In his speech after the victory, he promised to establish a civil, inclusive, conciliatory and green government. And in calling for healing and solidarity, he offered a stark contrast to the divisive rhetoric of his predecessor.

But make no mistake: Lula will face tremendous headwinds when he rules the world’s fourth-largest democracy. While his convictions have been relegated, many Brazilians are enraged that a man previously implicated in corruption scandals is returning to the presidency. Lula will also have to contend with a significant bloc of far-right lawmakers, titanic economic challenges, and a simmering culture war unleashed by Bolsonaro and his militant supporters.

Still, Lula has a chance to be a transformational president, and in ways that will exceed what he accomplished during his immensely popular first presidency from 2003 to 2010. He will need to deliver a blueprint that has four essential priorities as pillars.

(Also read: Jair Bolsonaro reappears and asks to fight against the government of Lula da Silva)

To begin with, Lula must position Brazil as a green superpower and a global leader in the transition to a carbon neutral economy. Hosting more than 60 percent of the world’s tropical forests, 20 percent of its freshwater reserves, and at least 10 percent of the planet’s biodiversity, Brazil is uniquely positioned to assume a leadership role in the environment.

However, both the public and private sectors will have to break business as usual and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the (creative) green and orange economies globally. That means supporting policies that align agricultural, livestock, pharmaceutical, and commodity markets with conservation goals, and investing in the technologies and capacities needed to sustain the bioeconomy, biotechnology, and environmental services and regeneration. Put the right incentives in place, Brazil is capable of building a 100 percent renewable energy grid and a sustainable food production system.

Just as important is that deforestation stops, especially in the Amazon, where 94 percent of such activities occur illegally. Lula’s government will have to disrupt the complex economies and illicit supply chains that have been fueling this destruction. It is essential that forest protections are put in place, that environmental authorities and indigenous groups are empowered, that the rule of law is strengthened, and that companies ensure full transparency and traceability in their supply chains. Brazil can and should also enhance multilateral entrepreneurship in the Global South, including promoting restoration arches and partnerships to protect tropical forests in the Amazon, the African Great Lakes, and Southeast Asia.

(You may be interested in: Brazil: Lula announces the first five ministers for his Government)

The protection of the Amazon should be a key point in Lula’s government. See also Unusual: Brazil prohibits the sale of food in the form of genitals to minors Photo: MICHAEL DANTAS. AFP

Second, Lula must promote reconciliation and coexistence within borders. As she observed in her speech after the electoral victory, political polarization has exacerbated the risk of violence. The new government will have to foster closer alliances with civil society and the main digital platforms to put an end to disinformation and safeguard civil and digital rights.

Brazil’s divisions are constantly amplified on social media and messaging services. But there are solutions that can be used. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court played a critical role during the 2022 election by working with eight leading social media platforms, fact-checking agencies, and civil society organizations to detect and disrupt disinformation. But removing undemocratic actors from the platforms and moderating the digital damage is not enough. Brazil should learn the lessons of other countries that have reduced online and offline polarization.

For example, encouraging “intergroup contact,” such as through citizen assemblies, has been shown to reduce bias among voters, as has building projects around “higher goals” (such as the effort to convert Brazil into a green superpower). Beyond that, Brazil’s leaders will have to foster a political culture in which citizens focus more on policies than personalities. –for example, by allowing more open consultation and participatory decision-making processes.

(You can also read: Brazil: the complex political arithmetic that awaits Lula)

Third, Lula should seek to reinvigorate global initiatives to tackle poverty, inequality and food insecurity. As a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine, sustainable development efforts in many low- and middle-income countries have suffered huge setbacks. And as global financial and monetary conditions have tightened, many countries have rushed to punish debt crises, hitting the most vulnerable communities hardest.

Under Lula’s government, Brazil should advocate a global agenda to promote not only the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals but also closer ‘South-South cooperation’ so that material benefits reach the world’s poorest. Brazil has a venerable diplomatic tradition of supporting global cooperation through multilateral institutions and other forums designed to serve the interests of developing countries. In a world that is fragmented and divided, your ability to forge consensus and foster alliances will be more important than ever.

Lastly, Lula should leverage Brazil’s international credibility to spur multilateral action against new global risks. Political and diplomatic leadership is needed to strengthen fragile rules banning weapons of mass destruction, to reduce the harms associated with new technologies, and to mobilize investment in climate-linked mitigation and adaptation efforts, especially in countries that are going to incur the greatest costs of global warming despite not being its main architects.

While Brazil’s new government must address its domestic challenges, it can and should lead the fight against these systemic and interconnected global risks. The world needs the voice of Brazil, which means that Brazil now has to rise from the shadows of the last four years.

ILONA SZABO

© Project Syndicate – Rio de Janeiro