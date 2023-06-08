Far from the enthusiasm and protocol departures that marked the formation of the Convention in 2021, The installation of the new Council, which will draft the constitutional proposal, was an event adjusted to the traditions with which Chile seeks to put an end to the path of ups and downs to change the magna carta bequeathed by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

At 80 years old, the renowned filmmaker Miguel Littin, assumed the provisional presidency of the council, being the oldest, and, his emotional speech gave a historical character to the restart of a process that no longer arouses the same interest of the citizenry, by asking for a clear and transparent constitution to be written and to serve as a navigation chart for the future.

“Let’s fight for the agreement, for the peace of the nation. Let’s be worthy of the task. Otherwise, I say it with all humility and modesty, history will not forgive those who let themselves be carried away by passions or revenge of the past”, assured the protagonist of the book by Gabriel García “The Adventure of Miguel Littin clandestine in Chile” during the ceremony .

A call addressed to the 50 constitutional councilors who took office this Wednesday to form a body, which will be led by the 22 conservatives of the Republican Party, who obtained an overwhelming vote in the elections on May 7, and after obtaining 33 votes in favor during the installation, they will also preside over the body that will draft the new Constitution.

“I am convinced that, beyond our differences, if we put people and Chile first, and we act seriously, this process can be successful and contribute to ending the uncertainty and instability that has marked the future of our country in recent years. recent years,” said Beatriz Hevia, the Republican who was elected as president of the Council.

(Also read: Chile: Commission of Experts completes draft of the new Constitution)

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, during the installation session of the Constitutional Council in Chile.

For his part, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, emphasized that he hopes the cycle will close and that the new constitution represents the needs, dreams and anxieties of the population and, at the same time, that provides certainty and long-term stability to the country.

“Those of us who think differently can agree when it is required for the good of the country. This is what the public expects today, a collaborative process where the different parties are capable of yielding when necessary and finding common ground in search of the best for Chile. A Constitution where, ultimately, all Chilean men and women fit and inhabitants of this Homeland”, said Boric.

(You can read: Coup of the constituent election shakes the government of Gabriel Boric in Chile)

Today I participated in the installation ceremony of the Constitutional Council together with its advisors, who assume the task of preparing a new Magna Carta that represents all Chileans. That is the task our people have entrusted: a new… pic.twitter.com/FnTjUZpKjh —Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) June 7, 2023

More pragmatism and less idealism

But, if something characterizes this new process that is beginning, it is that it distances itself from the maximalist constitution that resulted from the last convention and which was rejected, overwhelmingly, at the polls last year. During this day, the Committee of Experts delivered to the Council the constitutional draft on which they worked for three months and which has 14 chapters, 26 rights, 215 permanent articles and 47 transitory ones. The bases on which the wording of the draft that will be presented at the beginning of November must move.

(Also: The bad time of the left in Latin America: will the right return to power?)

The constitutional adviser, María Pardo, from the Social Convergence government party, assured EL TIEMPO that During the next month they will be focused on seeing the amendments with which the delivered text can be improved, and make it respond, in a more concrete way, to the demands of the population.

“I think that citizens are exhausted from a system that is frustrating, from a system that, at the end of the day, does not allow them to live in the best conditions, quite the opposite. We are all aware of that, and we have to work to reverse that situation by opening the door through this new constitution,” Pardo said.

Demonstrations against the drafting of a new constitution were presented this Wednesday in Santiago. See also Chile: how did the extreme right end up dominating the constituent assembly, the result of the social outbreak?

For his part, the president of the Chilean Senate, Juan Antonio Coloma, declared himself optimistic with the start of the new constituent assembly, more marked by respect for symbols and protocols.

“The beginning of this constituent assembly, with the national song sung by all, with serious and convening speeches, is a completely different beginning from the previous one, and that makes me have a good spirit of what may happen. I think the lesson has been learned, ”he assured in dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

(Keep reading: Chile: what does the triumph of the right imply to lead the constituent process?)

Coloma stressed that it was in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies that the process was reinitiated and that, hand in hand with the Committee of Experts, a solid preliminary project was presented.

“As with all things, it can be improved, but I think it is a very deep base, and I see that there is a desire to seek understanding logics. So looking in perspective, I think it was a very good start and hopefully they will be able to propose a good text for Chile”, affirmed the senator.

an uncertain scenario

One of the big questions, after the restart of this process, is whether or not the constitutional text will be ratified during the plebiscite on December 17, This is due to the dilemma posed by writing being led by the party whose members have been ideologically linked to Augusto Pinochet. In fact, in recent weeks Luis Silva, the most voted Republican constitutional advisor in the country, unleashed a political storm by describing the dictator as a “statesman.”

And it is that the permanence of Pinochet as an object of permanent political debate in Chile, is an issue that, 50 years after the coup d’état that he led against Salvador Allende, is more present than ever, especially among the discussions of the political elites. .

A reality that is not necessarily reflected in polls such as the one published in recent days by CADEM in which 46% of Chileans would vote against the new constitution, compared to 34% who say they would approve the text and 20% who do not know or do not answer.

(You may be interested: Defeat for Boric in Chile: the right will lead the drafting of the new Constitution)

Today only 34 percent affirm that they would approve the constitutional text in December.

“The political figure of Pinochet and what the military dictatorship was is a topic that can move and interest, fundamentally, the conversation of the elites, who are the ones who are most exposed to that period, but, for younger people, who it was born after the 1990s, this is not a significant issue”, the Director of the School of Government of the Central University of Chile, Marco Moreno, told EL TIEMPO.

According to the CADEM survey, among the issues that arouse the greatest sensitivity among Chileans, 77% of those surveyed support guaranteeing the right to private property, 91% ask that families have the right to choose education and that of their children and 98% affirm that it is the duty of the State to protect the security of the population, a problem that was imposed during the election of constitutional councilors and which is added to other topics that promise to tense the debate in the coming months.

Beyond our differences, if we put people and Chile first, this process can be successful

“There is also all the discussion of the issue of the right to life and the interruption of pregnancy and the issue of dignified death, which have to do with issues of value. There is also access to private health systems, which are other issues that could not be fully resolved in the draft, and issues that have to do with the electoral system and the party system, which were not fully resolved,” he points out. Dark.

Chile now faces the crossroads of drafting a constitutional text at the hands of a conservative party, that declares itself open to reaching consensus, or maintaining the constitution drawn up during the military dictatorship. A dilemma that promises to mark the political discussion until the new text must be ratified at the polls in mid-December.

ANDREA AGUILAR CORDOBA

FOR THE TIME

CHILI