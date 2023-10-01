He has certainly had worse weeks, but these last few, without a doubt, are the most difficult that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has had to face in the two and a half years he has been in the White House.

The most imminent crisis he faced was a possible shutdown of the federal government starting today.

If an agreement is not reached with the Republicans in the House of Representatives to approve a spending budget that finances government activitiesthe United States would enter “shutdown”the term used to describe the paralysis that would follow when the resources used to pay salaries and operating costs stop flowing.

Despite the pressure, this Saturday at the end of the afternoon it seemed that a last-minute agreement was going to be reached between Democrats and Republicans in Congress to approve a spending budget to finance the activities of the Government.

The House of Representatives had already given the green light to extend the financing for 45 more days, but the approval of the Senate was still missing, something that also seemed likely on the night of September 30. However, in any case, the crisis would be on hold until mid-November.

In theory, more than 3.5 million federal employees would stop receiving their checks and be sent home while the problem is resolved. impasse. Some, those considered critical, such as the military, would have to continue working, but without pay.

Although it is not a new scenario – other “shutdowns” have occurred in the past, one of 34 days with Donald Trump in 2018 and another of 21 days with Bill Clinton in 1995 -, it is a very delicate one with a high political impact and economic.

On paper, This is an artificial crisis caused by the Republicans. Or rather, by an extreme sector of this party in the Lower House.

In June, when the United States was headed for another debacle due to the possible failure to meet its financial obligations, Biden reached an agreement with Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the community in this body, to raise the debt ceiling and guarantee government financing for several months in exchange for concessions.

But now, that sector of the party is demanding new concessions and resists approving a spending package to keep the government functioning. They claim, among other things, the approval of a whole series of immigration measures that were not part of the original agreement and that Democrats do not support.

The White House thinks that the American public, as has happened in the past, will pass the bill to Congress and therefore to the Republicans for being the ones who are breaking the agreement and blocking the payment of their salaries.

Howeverit is not in Biden’s best interest to remain tied up for an indefinite period of time or a new shock will have the economic recovery.

The bet of these Republicans, it seems, is to focus attention on the other great crisis that is shaking the president. Last week it was revealed that apprehensions at the southern border spiked by more than 34 percent during the month of August.

Something that was confirmed by the hordes of migrants who turned themselves in to the authorities in Texas asking for asylum and who are causing the system to collapse. Detention centers in border states are already at nearly 100 percent capacity, and many cities, like New York, where migrants are being sent, are in crisis.

The presence in court of the son of the president of the United States will generate a stir.

Hence the president’s decision to grant temporary protected status to more than half a million Venezuelans, which includes work permits.. The measure, of course, has been criticized by its rivals, as they see it as a stimulus to illegal migration to the United States, even if the permit granted is only for those who entered the country until August 1.

The idea, said the Secretary for Internal Security, Alejando Mayorkas, is that these people integrate quickly, can work, and stop being a burden on these urban centers.

Likewise, the administration announced another series of measures to reinforce border security, including the sending of 800 additional soldiers and the implementation of a program that allows them to deport entire families in less than 30 days.

Despite this, The crisis is far from over and is added to the list of the president’s headaches.

A possible impeachment trial

Among them, of course, the impeachment investigation opened by the Chamber and that will take shape this September 28 when the commissions in charge of carrying out the investigation begin to meet.

Although Biden is not at risk of being impeachedSince Republicans do not have the necessary votes in the Senate to achieve this, the process in the House will generate a lot of attention.

As in the case of “shutdown”, Analysts think that the absence of a specific accusation against Biden will end up affecting the Republicans more in public opinion.

But that will depend on what is revealed during the hearings, which will be live and direct.

His son Hunter’s legal troubles

As if that were not enough, news about his son (Hunter) continues to haunt him. A judge ordered that he must appear in person at the charging hearing in the coming days.

Hunter was accused of lying on a form he filled out to purchase a firearm in which he denied having any problems with drugs – an episode that is well documented.. And while he will not be arrested, the presence in court of the son of the president of the United States will generate a stir.

Last week the case was the subject of a tortuous House hearing where Republicans accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of treating Biden with kid gloves because he is the president’s son.

And although there is no evidence of this – nor was it presented – the idea continues to circulate and undoubtedly affects the image of the president.

Is he too old to continue governing?

Despite all the emotional burden that comes with seeing a child in that situation, perhaps the most delicate thing for Biden – at least politically – is the growing perception that his age could be a negative factor in the electoral race.

The issue has been growing as the weeks have passed and is even the subject of “friendly fire.”

David Ignatius, Washington Post columnist and former member of the editorial board, in fact, published a letter in which he asks him, up front, to step aside.

According to Ignatius, despite everything he admires about the president, his candidacy could be a detriment to the number one objective, which, he says, is to stop Trump.

According to the columnist, doubts about the age of the president, who would be 82 years old at the beginning of his second term, would not only be on the Fox network but “a topic of conversation in the homes of all Americans.”

Something that the polls continue to confirm: 77 percent, according to an AP poll, think he is too old for a second term.

And although his allies maintain that Trump, at 78, is almost the same age, Biden is more exposed to attacks for being in power.

In the end, Biden may even emerge stronger from these weeks of horror he is going through. But, for now, the outlook looks bleak.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68