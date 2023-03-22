The situation will be familiar to many people. The closet is full of clothes, but without stopping to think about it too much you just added to the cart on-line that sweater of cashmere of your favorite brand. While the transaction is complete, you convince yourself of the purchase and counteract the reproaches that your brain begins to throw at you with arguments that are difficult to refute: it is a wardrobe investment, it is at a very good price, you are going to wear it without stop… However, that feeling of guilt when acquiring something that you don’t really need eclipses any hint of happiness that you might feel when you receive the confirmation email of your purchase. The phenomenon is not new and it is not limited to the sphere of purchases either (see, for example, the ecoculpa or shame of not doing enough for the protection of the environment).

In Sweden they have even coined a term to define this behavior of feeling very guilty after buying clothes. With the name of kopskam, the Swedes allude to the feeling of shame experienced when buying unnecessary clothes. The concept has begun to become popular in recent years in a country where climate activism has become strong thanks to personalities such as Greta Thunberg, originally from Stockholm, who has stated on more than one occasion that she does not buy any new clothes. It is not the first time that this type of phenomenon has been conceptualized. In 2018, media around the world echoed the neologism flysgkam (feeling guilty about flying in an airplane), a term that also emerged in Sweden that gave rise to an opposing movement called tagskyrtthe pride of traveling by train, a less polluting means of transport.

In addition to concern for the environment, the phenomenon is also linked to the need to explore other forms of consumption. It could therefore be defined as a response to the unbridled consumerism that since the 1990s has encouraged the textile industry. When garment factories relocated to outsource to countries where worker rights are non-existent and labor is cheap, clothing became highly affordable and production exploded, with tens of thousands of new garments launched. to the market every day. We quickly got used to buying dresses for ten euros and t-shirts for five. The success of ultra-fast fashion giants among the younger generations shows how deeply rooted this form of fast-paced consumption is today. But compared to those who continue to bet on “throw away” fashion, there are buyers who have developed a certain awareness and that is where the feeling of guilt for consuming in the midst of a consumer society arises.

How to avoid or learn to manage then that shame or kopskam, as they say in Sweden? The doctor Nuria Aragay Vicente, a psychology specialist at the Brain 360 Institute, points out the importance of identifying and combating this feeling of guilt and points out some tools “to be able to make purchases for pleasure, but that do not cause us a feeling of lack of control or negative consequences.” Among them, he suggests “planning a maximum of pleasure products that we want to buy each month” or changing purchases over the Internet for physical stores, “where we can see the object, try it on, calmly analyze if it is going well, etc.”, he points out the expert.

Purchases through the screen

Although some studies indicate that it is in physical stores where more impulse purchases are made (this is how a 2019 report prepared by the company Geoblink, specialized in data and geolocations), the personalized advertising of the digital medium makes the task of those who seek to reduce their fashion expenses even more difficult. E-commerce has made life much easier for us by simplifying any process to a minimum, so much so that currently 47.43% of Spaniards buy online on a monthly and repeated basis, according to the annual study on Confidence of the Spaniards in the Online Fashion Purchase of Showroomprive and the Confianza Online portal.

If you are among that percentage that expands the wardrobe on a monthly basis, you will know that the vast majority of the clothes you buy, you really do not need. The digital universe does not help much and encourages this consumption without brake. However, little by little, on social networks like TikTok, challenges are beginning to proliferate where people are challenged not to buy for several months and practice the so-called fasting fashion (something like “fashionable fasting”). “Seven weeks into my challenge to go six months without buying clothes,” reads one of The videos included within the trend, where the tiktoker @ru_pitman extracts several lessons from her experience without buying clothes, pointing out that once you get used to it, it is not so difficult to adapt to this new routine.

On the opposite side, celebrities continue to occupy a prominent volume of reproductions. clothing haul and cosmetics, videos where a creator or content creator breaks down in front of the camera everything they have bought in a certain store, usually from a fast fashion chain, such as Shein, preferred among centenials.

The guilt of buying clothes we don’t need is not motivated exclusively by environmental awareness. There are other factors, as varied as the personality of each one, that influence this sociological phenomenon. imma brea, coach and an expert in human behavior determines that “the feeling of guilt that some people experience when buying something they do not need depends to a large extent on their values ​​and beliefs about money, the financial education they have received and the influence of their environment. The blame may be for spending more money than we can afford, the environmental and social impact of excessive production and consumption of material goods. The expert finds similarities between the so-called kopskam and the relationship that some people develop with food when they state that if clothes are purchased with the aim of “covering other needs or calming emotions, this can be similar to the feeling of guilt that we experience when we eat on impulse or restriction.”

Second hand and repair, alternative to new clothes

It is no coincidence that the rise of vintage fashion today coincides with the development by society of greater environmental awareness. The change of mentality in Spain towards second-hand clothes, a more common habit in big cities but anecdotal in other places, is reflected in the figures. According to the data provided by human, the non-profit organization, in 2022 second-hand clothing sales increased by 22%. The same brands that promote this dynamic of “shopping for shopping” have been able to identify the potential of clothing pre-loved and they begin to offer services in that sense. But there are more options if you are not looking to invest in new clothes. Fixing old or deteriorated clothes, an ancient custom that is recovering splendor, is postulated as another way of advocating for sustainable consumption. Of course, the practice has not gone unnoticed on the radar of security experts either. marketing behind the big brands, many of which have implemented free repair services.

Any of these alternatives could mitigate the shame of buying too many clothes, but the truth is that the phenomenon of kopskam For the moment, it has not affected the textile sector, a business that is going through a good moment in Spain in terms of sales. A study prepared by Kantar for Modacc indicated that billing in 2022 was 14.9% above the previous year. That is, we are buying more and more, so there will be kopskam for a while.