The restaurant sector in Mexico and in the world he was one of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis With its high rates of contagion, it led to extreme preventive measures such as confinement and social distancing, which caused large losses in sales and massive layoffs in food establishments and restaurants.

He stay home and healthy distance It brought its consequences in many aspects of the lives of individuals and families, and also, of businessmen and businesswomen who are dedicated to the restaurant industry.

This noble activity that benefits thousands of families with work and that feeds Mexicans on a daily basis represents 12.2 percent of the total number of businesses in the country, an estimated 581,000 economic units that generate just over 2 million jobs.

The national representation of restaurateurs announced at the time that they lost around 10 percent during the first years of the pandemic. In recent months, a recovery has begun to be noticed, but it is estimated that by 2024 they will be able to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The challenge is enormous, since it means back to start, In many cases it is to rebuild the truncated projects, in others to recover what was lost due to the pandemic and in a good number of businesses to survive a supposed new normality that will not be the same due to the high operating costs in fixed expenses and the high inflation that has not subsided since 2022.

The rise in prices has directly impacted profit margins in restaurants and it has been difficult given that the inputs used by this activity are farm and agricultural products, whose prices have gone through the roof.

Here are the data inflation of 7.62 percent and the rising costs of products such as meat, chicken, fruits, vegetables, milk, cheeses, eggs, etc.

Restaurant businessmen and women buy the raw material and transform it into exquisite dishes that we taste at our pleasure. In many cases, the decision to increase the prices of dishes is complicated, but sometimes they have to do it.

What challenges does the restaurant industry face?

There are many, to laws that need to be updated on various issues such as health, safety, sales, etc.

Informal trade in the sale of food, whether fixed or mobile. Likewise, for the sale of food via platforms on social networks and on the web.

Also to the challenge of adapting to the new rules regarding minimum salaryhealth, vacations for employees, tobacco consumption in establishments, to name a few.

Returning to pre-pandemic levels in sales was the desire of the restaurant industry for this 2023 says Laura Guzmán from canirac In Culiacán, I wish that it will not be fulfilled due to the high inflation that has impacted 8% in homes and that in restaurants is around 17%.

The inflation that was increasing from the second half of 2022 has had a considerable impact. The adjustment in the prices of the dishes is a reality, it is a situation that cannot be endured any longer and that they will have to.

The challenges are enormous: inflation, labor costs, price increases in indirect costs, lack of trained personnel and availability to work, security in the city and informality is what they face on a daily basis. day the restaurateurs

The great challenge is how to return to that normality in sales, in a scenario with price increases and labor costs, with a lack of personnel and increases in informality, reflects Laura Guzmán.

