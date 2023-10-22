Daniel Noboa, A 35-year-old businessman, he is the next president of Ecuador and will also be the youngest president since the beginning of the republic. His father wanted to become president five times and never succeeded, but he achieved it on his first attempt, after winning the second round with his National Democratic Action movement (ADN) and defeating Luisa González, of the Citizen Revolution party. led by former president Rafael Correa since his forced retirement in Belgium.

Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín He belongs to a family of billionaires. He is the eldest son of Álvaro Noboa Pontón, who was considered the richest man in the country and is also the one who aspired to the presidency of the republic the most times. His grandfather, Luis Noboa Naranjo, founded one of the largest banana exporters in Ecuador. His mother, Annabella Azín, is a health professional and she had a great public presence as part of the Legislative Branch, being elected as both a deputy and an assembly member.

An elite education

The new president of Ecuador studied Business Administration at New York University, Public Administration at Harvard University and has a master’s degree in Governance and Political Communication and Strategic Governance from George Washington University. Daniel Noboa began to build his business path from a very young age, according to information on his social networks; In fact, he claims his concert and events company generates sales of more than $5 million per year.

His current wife, Lavinia Valbonesi, a model and influencer, turned out to be one of the key protagonists of the election campaign, as she accompanied the young businessman during his campaign tours throughout the country. In addition, she became a central piece in the candidate’s unstoppable activity on the networks.

Noboa He won a seat as an assemblyman in 2021 and chaired the Parliament’s Economic Development Commission, but his position ceased when outgoing president Guillermo Lasso applied the so-called ‘cross-death’ in May of this year. This constitutional mechanism gave way to the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was discussing a possible dismissal of Lasso for alleged embezzlement of funds. With this dissolution, early elections were called for last August 20 in order to elect these two powers of the State.

Two key moments

The first electoral round was marked by two events that determined the results of that first election and that are considered to have led Noboa to win the elections.

“Noboa will need to build sustainable political alliances as soon as possible that will allow him to govern effectively and fulfill his promises.” See also González and Noboa will compete for the presidency of Ecuador in October

The first was the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio, an investigative journalist, who permanently and directly denounced various acts of corruption, especially those committed during the government of Rafael Correa.

The other moment was the first round debate, in which Daniel Noboa faced six other candidates. There he presented himself as a new figure, non-confrontational, firm, serene and who confidently addressed issues related to the situation and future of the country. His strategy, which consisted of positioning himself as an actor far from the traditional partyocracy and the old discourse of traditional politics, worked as a letter of introduction to the country. The second electoral round, last Sunday, confirmed that Noboa’s bet was correct: he was elected president with 52 percent of the votes to govern the country for sixteen months, until May 2025, since the election he just won It was done to complete the term of the outgoing president.

He Noboa’s triumph It is a hard blow for the Citizen Revolution, a movement that revolves around Rafael Correa. The former president, who governed between 2007 and 2017, loses two consecutive elections with similar numbers. In this election, the leader designated Luisa González as a candidate for the presidency of the republic, a figure with little political experience, but who had Correa’s trust due to González’s absolute loyalty to the former president.

The electoral proposal of the Correa candidate focused on the promises of returning to the past, that is, to the period in which Correa was president, when the country had a rebound in the growth of some indicators and the construction of infrastructure works materialized. important projects that were financed with resources from oil, at that time, at prices above those considered average.

Daniel Noboa after voting in the second round of the elections in Ecuador.

However, Correism’s electoral base has remained below 50 percent, as evidenced in Sunday’s elections, and the number of Correism voters was not enough to obtain a victory that would have made Correa’s return to Ecuador possible.

Last February, in the sectional elections, both provincial and municipal, Revolución Ciudadana triumphed in fifty important cities, including Quito and Guayaquil, and also at the level of provincial prefectures, after winning in 9 of the 24 provinces of the country. With the results obtained at the beginning of this year, it was thought that the return of Correism to the presidency was a fact. But Noboa crossed that projection.

Hostages of violence

One of the key issues of the campaign was security. Ecuador is immersed in a spiral of violence, generated by criminal gangs and drug traffickers that have left thousands of people dead and injured, both in prisons and on the streets, in recent years. The country is hostage to a complex network where common crime and drug trafficking mix.

Between 2018 and 2022, homicides quadrupled to reach a record of 26 per 100,000 inhabitants, and kidnappings, extortions and shootings on public roads increased.

And the matter is getting worse. While in all of 2022 there were 4,063 homicides, only between January and June 2023, 3,599 cases were recorded, according to the semiannual report of the Ecuadorian Organized Crime Observatory (Oeco), which gives an average rate of almost 20 murders per day and a increase of 69 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Seven out of 10 occur in public places, 84 percent are committed with firearms and the provinces most affected by this wave of violence are the coastal ones.

The situation is so serious that experts from the Ecuadorian Organized Crime Observatory believe that at the end of this year “the country may exceed 7,000 violent deaths,” reaching a rate of more than 35 homicides per one hundred thousand inhabitants. Which would place it as one of the three most violent countries in Latin America, behind the records of Venezuela (40.4) and Honduras (35.8), according to 2022 figures.

Daniel Noboa speaks to the press, after winning the presidential elections in Ecuador.

Experts on the subject have explained that “Ecuador went from being a transit country for alkaloids to becoming one of the main drug storage and trafficking platforms in Latin America.” Process in which local gangs – increasingly more powerful – operate in alliances (and rivalries) with various transnational criminal groups, such as the Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación, Colombian drug traffickers and mafia gangs from the Balkans.

Faced with this situation that the country is going through, the future president has not been clear when exposing his possible policies to counteract these difficult security problems. Both during the debates and in his campaign events, Noboa promised that he will promote prison reforms that involve the total isolation of the dangerous prison population, which is why he proposes installing floating prisons on barges far from the coast.

He also wants to criminalize small-scale drug use, create a jury system for serious crimes and invest in drone and radar technology to combat organized crime on the border, in addition to creating an intelligence agency that reports directly to the Executive. In truth, they are ambitious and complex proposals for such a short term of office.

Deficit and low growth

And that’s not the only problem. The country’s economy is going through a critical moment since the fiscal deficit of Ecuador is around $4.5 billion at the end of 2023 and, in addition, presents economic growth below the Latin American average.

“The country’s economy is going through a critical moment since Ecuador’s fiscal deficit is around $4.5 billion at the end of 2023.”

Earlier this month, the World Bank’s chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, William Maloney, said that Ecuador’s gross domestic product (GDP) will only grow 1.3 percent in 2023, after a downward revision which is due, as he explained, to the effects that the El Niño phenomenon will have on the economy of Ecuador (and other countries in Latin America), but also to the country’s difficulties in attracting foreign investment: a constant today in large part. of the region, but in the case of Ecuador it is complicated by issues such as political instability and the rise of drug trafficking violence.

The digital newspaper Primicias highlighted that the new figures from the World Bank place Ecuador not only below the projected average for Latin America (2 percent), but also in the group of the four economies that will grow the least in 2023, along with Haiti. and Argentina (-2.5 percent), Chile (-0.4) and Peru (0.8).

Given this scenario, tough measures are required that aim to reduce fuel subsidies, which is equivalent to 3.5 billion dollars, along with an increase in VAT and a reduction in the budget for social policies. These measures have a great impact on the population, in which 5,509,620 people are in informal employment and unemployment. This represents 64.8 percent of the economically active population.

Another of the complex scenarios that the president-elect has is the composition of the Legislative Branch, in which he has only 14 of 137 assembly members, while Correa’s party has 52 legislators and forms a majority, although far from the half that he would grant veto power.

Therefore, Noboa He will need to build sustainable political alliances as soon as possible that will allow him to govern effectively and fulfill his promises. There is no other way he can achieve results in his short time at Carondelet Palace. Results that will be key to his aspiration to be re-elected in 2025 for a new mandate: this time, no longer express.

Fernando Lopez Parra

Researcher at the Situational Intelligence Laboratory (Insilab)

Quito

More news