The challenges of the education of the future: quality, internationalization and knowledge transfer

Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) collects this year the III International Seminar CUniversity and university accreditation in Latin America with the aim of analyzing the challenges in internationalization and other challenges of higher education. This summit brings together the care of the elite of Ibero -American university quality and thousands of professionals linked to the university, with prestigious international specialists from more than 12 countries that will debate in a meeting called to be a reference beacon on the agenda of the agenda of the Public quality policies of higher education in the region.

The International University of La Rioja (BINDSpain), the University of Cartagena (Colombia), the Colombian Association of Universities (ASCUN), the State University System (SUE) of Colombia, and the Colombian Association of Higher Education Institutions (ACiet), organize this third meeting that since Thursday addresses – among other main axes – The quality of higher education as a key instrument of the internationalization policies of Ibero -American universities.

Knowledge transfer that jumps borders

Knowledge has no limits, and therefore, level academic programs must transcend borders. But for this process to be effective, it must be accompanied by formal mechanisms that facilitate and viable, such as accreditation and recognition of foreign degrees, enhanced by alliances between universities and accreditation organs that play a fundamental role in harmonization of standards and the validation of international titles.

“Universities must face the challenge of quality through various roads,” says Manuel Herrera, Academic Director of International Relations of UNIR (Proeduca), which emphasizes the creation of internal quality guarantee systems composed of professionals. In addition, Herrera points out the need to enter all international quality evaluation processes with the achievement of international stamps. “Only when you have trained internal professionals you can face that challenge.”

Uniting was a pioneer in online education in Spain and Latin America. “There was a time when online education was considered second level by many countries that believed that it did not guarantee the acquisition of skills and skills,” says Herrera. Pandemia highlighted that online education is a good instrument for training and joining it has been aware of it since the beginning. In order to have a quality team, the largest of the private universities in Spain, in charge of ensuring all processes : From curricular meshes adapted to the labor market and the needs of society, professors trained and aligned with the subject that are taught or investment in research to displace the borders of knowledge.

But quality is not only evaluation, it also means the construction by the universities of spaces that favor it. “I can think of one, especially thinking about Latin America, which is decisive: that there is an alignment between the subject taught by the teachers and the training received,” says Herrera. “That there is that parallel, very difficult to get on many occasions.”

Almost 28,000 teachers of higher education and administrative staff of Latin American universities are currently training with total scholarships in the field of quality and management of educational institutions, as well as in other important aspects such as digital competences, research, direction of higher education organizations, etc. . This training allows them to acquire the appropriate skills that enhance their work and improve their professional performance, in a context of educational digital transformation and with maximum level programs. The initiative is reflected thanks to 200 agreements that this institution maintains with universities in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina and Uruguay – among other countries – within the framework of various alliances of inter -institutional cooperation.

Manuel Herrera highlights the importance of the collaboration of joining with the sister universities of Latin America. “We have launched a master’s degree in evaluation and accreditation of university quality that serves as an instrument for the training of most quality teams of more than 80 universities in Latin America,” he says in reference to the commitment to the quality that It materializes in the training of its teachers and the establishment of an internal quality guarantee system. “In addition, UNIR participates in the external evaluation processes that have led to the achievement of stamps and also the introduction in quality ranking, and, of course, offering training to the universities with which we are twin.”

The quality challenge in academic training

In the 21st century, the importance of the evaluation and accreditation of the higher centers – both in teaching as in research – is crucial to raise quality standards. These evaluation processes trigger an authentic revolution of the reputation of higher education in Latin America, with new horizons in sight and great objectives ahead.

“The norm referring to the academic regime is in constant review and update, depending on the needs of a constantly evolving world in which technology and new pedagogical models require constant adaptations,” says Pablo Beltrán president of the president of the Higher Education Council of Ecuador“The Regulation for the Registry of Titles obtained abroad simplifies and expedite the process for the registration of titles obtained in abroad institutions, thus promoting academic mobility.

On the other hand, Beltrán emphasizes coordination with key actors of higher education, both national and international, indispensable to generate strategic alliances and to consolidate networks that promote cooperation and transfer of knowledge, and that strengthen the internationalization of education superior.

To exemplify the operation of this Beltrán evaluation system, it comments on the particular case of Ecuador: “In the event that an institution does not reach the required standards, improvement plans are established, and if after its implementation progress is not evidenced, progress is not made with the closure of the institution ”. In addition, Ecuador recognizes and values ​​the accreditations granted by foreign agencies, especially those related to careers and programs, which may even replace national accreditation.

“As a system we also maintain an excellent relationship and participation with various international organizations,” says Beltrán, “this allows us Continuous improvement, which is also essential for strengthening the abilities of IES, through cooperation. ”

In addition, Beltrán highlights the existence of the Ecuadorian Network for the internationalization of higher education in Ecuador (RAC) composed of 52 universities and polytechnic schools in the country, which seeks as the main objective to promote international academic cooperation, facilitate student and teacher, teacher mobility, and strengthen the internationalization of Ecuadorian higher education through joint initiatives, strategic alliances and the development of collaborative projects with institutions around the world.





In the tables and debate sessions this week, all important issues on these standards are answered and how to implement and enhance the measures that increase the quality of university education in Latin America and Spain. Among other topics, aspects such as The multilateral frames of internationalization in Latin America; Talent mobility; The role of internal quality assurance systems of universities in the external evaluation processes of the agencies; and University internationalization: stamps, accreditation certifications and rankings.

“The previous editions of this International Seminar, organized by the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), have had great success,” says Pablo Beltrán about an “ideal” moment to analyze and reflect on the strategies that each country is adopting In terms of accreditation and quality assurance, “in a globalized world, in which academic mobility has increased significantly, especially in terms of students, it is essential to ensure that, regardless of destiny that choose for their training, have access to a quality education. ”