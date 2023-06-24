The commerce and sale of articles and services evolves every day, behind are those times of being satisfied only with the exhibition of products in a physical store to wait for customers to arrive to consume.

Today there is great competition, innovation, technology and innovation in the business world and entrepreneurs around the world.

We live in a digital era, every day automation and electronic commerce becomes especially relevant and is present in companies, businesses and new ventures.

And this happens both in the formal company and in the informal one.

The informality of the company in our country means that new businesses are born every day that make it difficult for them to continue due to the lack of their own resources, financing and bureaucratic obstacles in the procedures.

Complying with all the legal requirements to establish a business is a bureaucratic and winding road.

According to the 10th edition of the Global Business Complexity Index, a study by TMF Group, a provider of administrative and compliance services, the study analyzed 78 countries representing 92% of the world’s total gross domestic product and 95% of net flows of global foreign direct investment and 292 indicators tracked annually were taken into account, this study indicates that Latin America remains one of the most difficult regions to do business with.

Despite these obstacles in the paperwork and the lack of simplicity to access a service, new businesses are born every day and new entrepreneurs manage to place their products and services on the market and be in the customer’s taste.

In his study of online sales 2023 of the Mexican Association of Online Sales, he reveals certain behaviors of the digital buyer where entertainment is the main activity they carry out online, their sources of digital information have become more relevant for the purchase decision, the Search engines and multi-category sites remain the main sources of consultation and social networks have gained relevance compared to 2021, women from 18 to 24 years of class of high socioeconomic class stand out, the physical store continues to be essential for making decisions. decision whether or not to buy online.

The stores or companies that are only dedicated to online commerce lead the positioning in the buyer’s mind, but also the stores that combine face-to-face physical attention with the possibility that their customers make their purchases online remind them of their products, in this segment there are supermarkets, department stores and service clubs.

The study reveals that the means of payment for online purchases continues to be debit and credit cards, bank transfers or deposits are also in high demand in the online channel.

As we can see, despite the difficulty of opening a business, the Mexican does not stop and continues to open new commercial spaces and consumption continues its march.

Only in the sale period called Hot Sale 2023 from May 29 to June 6, entrepreneurs increased their online sales by 111% according to studies focused on small businesses, also reflecting a 60% increase in billing compared to the season of the year In the past, this is in contrast to the latest INEGI report in its Timely Indicator of Economic Activity, which shows that the Mexican economy slowed down in May with a 0.1 percent monthly advance, while in April it was 0.6 percent, and precisely the slowdown It was in tertiary activities as well as secondary.

After the pandemic and before the closure of thousands of businesses in the country, micro, small and medium-sized companies are in a recovery phase. It could be said that the outlook is encouraging, but they face challenges such as the use of technology and the access to financing.

