Reinaldo Rueda has been chosen, for the second time, to lead the Honduran team that aspires to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Rueda wants to repeat the success in Honduras

With Rueda on the bench, Honduras managed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, for the second time, after its participation in Spain 1982, with good success.

Rueda replaced the Argentine naturalized Honduran Diego Vázquez, who led Honduras for fourteen months. With Vázquez, Honduras could not get past the first phase of the Gold Cup that takes place in the United States.

Rueda, who was granted Honduran nationality after qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, arrived in Honduras for the first time on January 25, 2007 to lead the Central American nation’s senior team.

The South American coach has also directed the teams of Ecuador, Chile and Colombia.

(Also: Rigoberto Urán launches SOS for Colombian cycling and speaks to the Petro Government).

‘soaring challenge’

“This opportunity that the Honduran soccer leadership has given me is a reason for great happiness. God and soccer have made it possible for this alternative to take on this great project. To thank all the Honduran soccer directors for believing in our work, for believing in our name, I hope to reciprocate this commitment and that trust”, stated Rueda.

“It is a very high challenge for all that this responsibility that we have with the country means, with the fans, with Honduran soccer and the great feeling. I think that all these factors are mixed, not so much the professional part, the family part, not to mention, because of everything we lived together during those four years in Honduras, in which we learned to love, to value Honduran culture, all the affection, all the love we receive from the people and then there is the responsibility we have in the face of this great challenge”, he pointed out.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE