In a continent where each inhabitant generates more than half a ton of waste per year, a new line is going to be drawn to guarantee adequate processing of this urban waste. In 2025, the member countries of the European Union must achieve the recycling of 65% of packaging, 75% of paper, 70% of glass, 50% of plastics and aluminum and 25% of used wood. .

The European Commission’s most recent ‘early warning report’ recognizes that the “majority” of countries have already implemented, or are in the process of, reforms to achieve a “more circular approach and an increase” in reuse. and recycled by that date.

Where is Spain? Packaging recycling has increased 37 times since about 44,000 tons went through this reconversion process in 1998. Last year there were more than 1.6 million tons of light domestic packaging (plastic, cans, cartons, paper and cardboard), according to the latest data published by Ecoembes, with a growth of 3.6% compared to the previous period. Of that amount, 1.2 million had been deposited by people in the yellow and blue containers on the street, and other buckets of specific colors. About 27 kilos per person of cans, cartons, paper, cardboard and plastic containers each year.

With these figures, and one container every hundred meters and more than 56,000 colored bins, Spain is one of the countries that is approaching the goal set by the new EU regulations for packaging recycling, according to the European projection. Current recycling is 68%, according to the latest data, a percentage above what is stipulated for within 15 months, and close to the 70% set for 2030, even though the total generation of packaging has a “substantial” increase. 4% in ten years in the EU. It is also on the right track in the recycling of glass, ferrous metals and wood.

Plastic containers, cans and cartons and paper and cardboard containers in containers (tons) Total: 1,627,313 tons Total quantity of yellow and blue containers

However, Spain is still far from achieving the goals for all garbage. With about 420 kilos of waste per person per year (somewhat below the European average), barely a third of it is recycled, according to 2020 statistics, far from the 55% proposed by Europe for 2025. And more than half of the waste generated ends up in the landfill, when what the new regulations will allow will be one tenth.

With an increase in waste generation in recent years, the EU includes Spain on its list of possible non-compliance in all urban waste. Continental authorities warn that plastic is “the material in the most critical situation”, with 19 countries at risk of not meeting the recycling target. The continental authorities warn that “continuous improvement of separate collection remains essential to improve recycling results.”

What ends up in landfills must be in continuous decline, but the trend has stagnated since 2017, with a quarter of urban waste accumulated without destination, in the EU as a whole in 2020. It is worrying that eleven countries still deposit more than half of their garbage at these points, even without carrying out prior treatment, as required by the current directive.

Spain is also still far from the 10% target for 2035 (along with a dozen other countries: Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Slovakia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Portugal and Romania). “The deviation from the objective deserves greater attention and requires the implementation of corrective measures,” maintains the European Commission. In ten years, recycling and reuse of urban waste increased from 37% to 47%, a hopeful figure although “slow” progress. The ultimate goal is “zero pollution.”