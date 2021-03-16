Alberto Fernandez he consulted on Thursday Cristina Kirchner by Martín Soria. It was not the only name on the table, but the approval of the vice president, in the meeting that they held alone in the Quinta de Olivos, raised the shares of the still national deputy – he must resign to assume – that after sounding loud As soon as it was known that Marcela Losardo was leaving her post, she seemed to have been relegated. The President took the weekend to decide, with the certainty that, after the short circuits that were generated in the area under the management of his longtime partner and friend, there was no room for mistakes.

The acceptance of the vice, despite being decisive, does not involve a blank check for the former mayor of General Roca, who is not considered his own soldier, and takes on various challenges in the area. “In line with the request of the President, we are going to work to guarantee that the justice services in our country are more efficient, inclusive and equal; to advance in a conceptual transformation that places justice in the face of citizens and citizens ”, was the first -and solemn- pronouncement of Soria, via Twitter, after his appointment. Then, in an interview with Pablo Duggan on Radio 10, he changed the chip and spoke of “disarming the lawfare” and the power of the “judicial table” that “worked in Macri’s office”, two concepts that the hard wing of Kirchnerism wanted to hear in the mouth of the minister of the area.

Beyond the discursive, the reform of the federal jurisdiction and the changes in the organic law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office appear as a priority on Soria’s agenda so that the attorney with the fewest votes can be elected. Both have half approval from the Senate and were locked in Deputies for lack of consensus. Kirchnerism accused Losardo of not dedicating himself to weaving agreements to obtain their approval and even blocking those that Mena wove, while the minister wanted the parliamentary swords to do it. With that antecedent and his recent experience in the lower house, Soria will try to articulate with the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and with the head of the Frente de Todos block, Máximo Kirchner, to get the missing votes.

For now, on his first day as ad hoc minister, he spoke of a “perverse opposition that refuses to deal with the projects”, but to which he left the door open to negotiate: “If they do not agree, let’s debate it and improve the projects”.

The changes in the functioning of the Justice, of which according to Soria 87 percent of Argentines disbelieve, have no lesser chapter in the government’s crusade against the Supreme Court of Justice. Fernández has already warned that he will seek to advance in the creation of an intermediate court that addresses issues of “arbitrariness” to “circumscribe” the jurisdiction of the High Court and also plans to regulate article 280 of the Civil and Commercial Procedure Code, to which the courtiers appeal to define with some discretion in which issues to get involved. Soria seems to be willing to attack without too many detours.

It is not yet clear if finally Fernández’s idea of ​​creating a Bicameral to control the Judiciary will be a priority or will remain only as a warning for judges and prosecutors to accommodate “the new stage” of the one they admit in the Government.

“I told him a little about what my expectations are and he agreed to take charge,” Alberto F. said this Monday night on Channel 9. Soria knows that he will have to conform much more than the President. The vice president, who was in charge of defending at all costs, will be able to evaluate her performance with her unconditional battering rams that advise her on matters of Justice.

In that sense, the Rio Negro receives a “heavy inheritance” of leaders who will surround him. From the mighty vice minister Juan Martin Mena, a fervent cultist of the low profile but relentless for the administration of power; the Treasury attorney, Carlos Zannini; the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla; and the inspector of the Federal Penitentiary Service, María Laura Garrigós de Rébori. They are, in the organization chart, subordinates of the new minister, but at the same time “internal bosses” with whom in the best of scenarios you can have a peer relationship.

Although appointed by the President, something similar occurs with the counselor of the Magistracy by the Executive, Geronimo Ustarroz, foster brother of the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro.

Those in Buenos Aires who know Soria best assure that he has the necessary waist to adapt to that complex universe that he began to frequent due to his role in the Justice and Criminal Legislation commissions. But it is one thing to accompany from the outside and quite another is to take the lead of other people’s initiatives.

For now, this Monday the national deputy Leopoldo Moreau and the director of Legal Affairs of the Senate, Graciana Peñafort, two voices of undoubted affinity with the vice, spoke in favor of his appointment. “It’s a great choice”, Summarized the lawyer in A24. In private, even from Kirchnerism there were more forceful praise for the minister.

The positive reaction of leaders close to Cristina Kirchner gives Soria a priori the possibility of not landing with imminent sources of conflict. But at the same time, it implies that you will not have room to print your own style. Even, he will hardly be able to appoint his own people in some undersecretaries that in the next few hours, officials who respond to Losardo will be vacant.

However, at Casa Rosada the end of the soap opera was received with relief, which, in the opinion of a senior official, “was stretched more than expected.” “It is important because we will be able to stop talking about inmates for a while and we can focus on what really interests people: getting more vaccines, moving forward with the vaccination plan and controlling prices,” he reflected.