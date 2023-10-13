Since Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced a state of war against the terrorist group Hamas following the surprise attack over the weekend, the Israeli Army has been operating a rapid counteroffensive in Gaza, aiming to destroy the militia’s structures there. region and the rescue of captured hostages.

The immediate response of the Armed Forces (IDF) was to launch air strikes, hitting strategic military points of the organization, which has controlled the territory inhabited by Palestinians for 16 years.

As Israeli cities invaded by Hamas resume and Israel maintains control of the conflict, the campaign against the terrorist group in Gaza is expected to gain a new ground escalation in the coming days, as announced by Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

“We start the offensive in the air, then we will also go on the ground. We have been controlling the area since the second day and we are on the offensive. This is only going to intensify,” he said.

Even before the announcement, American government sources had told the newspaper The Washington Post that the next stage of the Israeli offensive should take place on land and “very soon”.

According to military forces spokesman Israel Richard Hecht, “the country will respond very severely and aggressively to the attacks and there will be more losses. The scope of the war will be greater and more severe than has been seen so far.”

The Israeli government has not yet issued an order for a ground invasion of Gaza, however the record call-up of 360,000 reservists in recent days is a major nod to the construction of a base along the Gaza border in advance of a possible entry. “We are building infrastructure for future operations,” Hecht said.

The last IDF operation in the majority-Palestinian region took place in 2014 and lasted seven weeks, resulting in dozens of Israeli soldiers killed and thousands of civilian casualties.

The agency Reuters, the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, Giora Eiland, stated that airstrikes in Gaza have not neutralized Hamas in the past, but a ground offensive could be more effective in destroying the militia and its chain of command. “The government is still reluctant to decide on such an initiative because it could involve many more Israeli victims.”

Obstacles and strategies for entering Gaza

Although Israel has a huge advantage in terms of the size of its armed forces, weapons technology and systems, and logistics, Hamas has received many investments over the years that have allowed it to develop a complex structure inside Gaza, making the Israeli ground counteroffensive a challenge.

In an exclusive interview with People’s Gazettethe Instructor of the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff School, Major Frederico Salóes, explains how this process occurred in the past and can be projected for the current scenario.

The expert states that there are two main reasons that lead to Israel’s entry into Gaza. First, the action shows a forceful response from the country to its population, who expect a firm stance from the government in the face of the war situation. Secondly, it is a measure that follows the Army’s military pattern in past conflicts against terrorism.

“It is very likely that Israel will enter Gaza for two reasons: the measure will be a blunt response to its internal public and, as modeled, the invasion will maintain a certain pattern in the country in degrading the maintenance structure of Israeli forces. Hamas inside Gaza,” he said.

Salóes explains that Hamas is a structure called an irregular actor, as are other armed organizations disconnected from the State. In this context, there are two most common ways to combat this type of grouping.

“In the war against structures like Hamas, you can focus so much on destroying the enemy through more aggressive action, but with greater risks of collateral damage, that you can end up fueling the defense of the terrorists’ cause by civilians. And another approach is centered on the support of public opinion, the position that Israel adopts when trying to gain social support against the actions of Hamas, showing who is really to blame for the situation, how the Palestinians live in Gaza under the group’s power, something that the country has shown through its propaganda”.

According to the expert, the big difference in this war, which makes land entry complex, is the issue of hostages taken after the invasion of Israeli territory and the chances of military casualties.

“At this moment, we have critical factors that force the State of Israel to modulate the intensity of its operations, which is the issue of hostages, a situation that limits the actions of the IDF in the face of the crisis that this could cause in the international environment. At the same time, a land-based investment action house by house, with the search for terrorists, will result in many casualties on both sides, but mainly on the part of the state actor, which suffers more losses in these cases. If we go back to past conflicts, we see that the population of Israel strongly resisted the direct conflict against Hamas in 2009, 2012 and 2014, precisely because of the civilian casualties.”

According to the Brazilian Army specialist, the country follows an operational process made up of some steps that precede the land offensive: the siege of the region to isolate the enemy, an action that began on the second day of the confrontation; the capture of supporters and leaders of the terrorist group to neutralize terrorist actions – the so-called “02” of Hamas was captured, as well as relatives and direct leaders of the group. At the same time, there are air strikes focused on military structures in the region administered by Hamas.

In order for the procedures to take place at the same time, different fronts of the military forces are responsible for the operations. As an example, Salóes explained that the Special Operations Forces are responsible for neutralizing the group’s leaders inside Gaza.

Although the ground counteroffensive has not started massively, the major states that there are already special troops agents inside Gaza searching for hostages and neutralizing terrorist actions. Inside, they seek to control command centers and weapons facilities to reduce the irregular actor’s capabilities.

Geographic issue

Hamas is aware of the main routes of Israeli forces in the region such as the Erez crossing, in the far north of Gaza, Bureij, south of Gaza city, where there is line of sight to central Gaza, and east of Khan Yunis , in the south, where tanks and armored vehicles can move more easily.

However, these access zones used by Israel in past conflicts, previously rural, are now urban areas, which makes the geographical issue another major obstacle for Israel’s planned land counteroffensive.

Formerly agricultural land is made up of high-rise residential blocks in places like Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, which provide a panoramic view of Gaza’s northern approaches, while the main north-south road is bordered by industrial areas that Hamas has used defensively in the past.

“In this geographical aspect, Hamas has a very good capacity to overcome Israel’s technological capacity, given what we observed in this latest attack. Hamas knows the urban area of ​​Gaza and develops a series of irregular structures on the ground that make it difficult for the state actor to enter. For example, the armored vehicles used by the IDF cannot pass through certain access points, and they are important equipment for a confrontation like this”, explains Major Salóes.

According to experts consulted by Reuters, the terrorist group has built a network of tunnels in recent years that allows terrorists access to underground hideouts in combat locations. These hiding places, already known to Israeli troops, are called the “Gaza Metro”.

Although Israeli troops have combat experience, another obstacle they encounter are the mines and anti-tank guided missiles that are used together with mortars by Hamas.

In recent years, the Palestinian militia has built up a large arsenal of Kornet anti-tank missiles, which have been used effectively, including by Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia enemy of Israel, against the main Israeli battle tanks.

The group has also developed drones equipped with munitions, the type widely used in Ukraine, that can drop bombs on vehicles and troops.

Israeli troops also need to deal with Hamas strategic points, including combat tunnels developed extensively over the years and, in some cases, equipped with communications systems.

Experts explain that, in the past, Hamas’s tunnel networks were rudimentary, but its engineers now have considerable experience in building robust, well-hidden underground locations to use as command centers and from which they can deploy fighters.

They also say that, although Israel has one of the most developed and well-funded surveillance systems in the world, being the 18th largest military force in the world, the cheap and easily available civilian drones acquired by Hamas were able to “level the playing field”.

According to Major Salóes, new ground actions by the Israeli Armed Forces inside Gaza should only occur with complete certainty that it is the best way to save hostages, maintain international support and reduce the number of civilian and military casualties.

Therefore, the expert believes that this will be a long war. “If we look at Israel’s wars against irregular actors throughout history, they were not permanent conflicts, they were wars that lasted weeks, at most. But against Hamas, Israel understands that an operation is necessary not only in the air and naval domain, but also on land, to remove their control of the region, freeing Palestinian civilians from this imposition, rebuilding the destroyed basic structures, in short, actions that It could take up to a decade to find lasting peace in the region.”