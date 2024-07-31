Although not for the same reasons, Mexico’s two energy giants, Pemex and CFE, represent an enormous challenge for the incoming government. Not only because their efficiency or lack thereof will determine whether the country generates the energy levels that the government demands, but also because the country’s ability to generate the energy it needs will depend on the country’s efficiency. nearshoring and climate change; also because its economic performance has a decisive impact on public finances and Mexico’s credit rating and, therefore, on its external debt or the exchange rate of the peso.

The two companies face a delicate situation because they are halfway through an ambitious rescue by the Government of the 4T, after the deep dismantling to which the neoliberal governments had condemned them.

The situation of the two public companies is different. The problem with Pemex is of a financial and productive nature, while the CFE is of a legal nature. With Pemex, the headache lies in its delicate financial situation and the need for its refining plants to stop being bottomless barrels. For the CFE, on the other hand, with much better technological and financial performance, the challenge consists of the worrying dependence on US gas that drives its hydroelectric plants (more than 60% of energy generation). And worse still, the leonine legal impositions that make it a hostage of the private sector and condemn it to an endless bleeding due to disguised subsidies to individuals. In this installment I will address the case of Pemex, in the next that of the CFE.

First of all, it should be said that the state-owned company has been the preferred target of critics of the 4T for political and propagandistic purposes, sometimes with reason and often without. It would be convenient to separate the malicious foam from reality.

Under previous governments, refineries and petrochemicals were abandoned and we became dependent on foreign gasoline and diesel. You don’t need to be an expert to understand that this is equivalent to selling avocados at one price and buying guacamole at a higher price. Starting in 2015, Mexico became in deficit and the gap widened in the following years. In 2023, we exported oil worth 33 billion dollars, but we bought 52 billion dollars of oil derivatives from abroad. A huge gap of 19 million dollars annually. How can this be explained in a country with oil wealth? The deposits had diminished, it is true, but they are still greater than Mexico’s needs. The problem has been the predatory and irresponsible model of the past.

With globalization, it was argued that interdependence was the best possible arrangement: that everyone should produce what they were best at and buy everything else abroad, to put it in the simplest possible terms. But then it turned out that in the face of any crisis, the producing countries handle themselves with the well-known “everyone scratches themselves with their own nails.” The shortage of fertilizers, gas supply cuts, the monopolization of vaccines or the hoarding of fuels are all in plain sight. Mexico has been operating for years with reserves of (imported) gasoline equivalent to 10 days’ consumption and we depend on other countries to avoid being paralyzed. The Government of the 4T decided, like many other nations after the excesses of globalization, that in the face of the environmental crisis, geopolitical incidents and even the eventual mood of a president like Trump, we were obliged to adopt national security criteria in strategic areas. Energy is the first of them.

Pemex is doing what is necessary to achieve autonomy in refining, eliminate the production of toxic fuel oil (that is what the coking plants in the process of rehabilitation or construction are for) and stop buying fertilizers abroad. The effort has been enormous, but it is being achieved. At some point in 2025 we will stop importing gasoline. In May of this year, for the first time since August 2014, the country recorded a month with a positive balance in the oil trade balance with the rest of the world. It was temporary, but next year it could be systematic. Perhaps Mexico will not be an exporter again (goodbye to the 33 million dollars we receive from oil, but also goodbye to the bulk of those 52 billion dollars that we pay to acquire derivatives).

All of this has been achieved without additional debt. Critics make fun of Pemex’s huge debt: 106 million dollars, but they don’t mention the fact that the Peña Nieto government handed it over with a debt of 129 million dollars, which means a reduction of almost a fifth in six years. To a large extent, this has been achieved with a sacrifice on the part of the Treasury, since it reduced the 65% tax that applied to Pemex’s income to only 30%. That, in addition to support for the payment of the debt (when the debt is paid “from” the federal government, the rate is lower, because the country has a better rating than Pemex).

However, there is a justified criticism against the state-owned company: the enormous operating costs of the Pemex Industrial Transformation subsidiary, responsible for refining and producing derivatives. For decades, the refining plant has been operating at a loss, but since the start-up of plants that had been abandoned, the red numbers shot up to an average of 10 million dollars annually during the first three years of the six-year term. In 2023, the gap was reduced to 3 million dollars, but it has grown again and in 2024 it will reach the worst figure in history. If this trend continues, Pemex’s situation would be unsustainable. It is not clear how much of these red numbers in the operation of the refineries are temporary because they are in the rehabilitation stage, how much is the result of the rush to meet production goals “at any cost” in the last year of López Obrador, and how much is due to structural problems within Pemex.

One way or another, Sheinbaum’s team will have to resolve it. The doctoral thesis of the next president was based on an approach that privileged “energy consumption for its ends.” That is, putting the emphasis not on the source of energy generation, now divided into Pemex and CFE, but on the destination; something that is increasingly ambiguous. Lithium is extracted, like oil, but it will be used to feed batteries for electrical consumption; new cars will be charged from the CFE system, not from Pemex gas stations, etc. This means that the Energy Secretariat will have a strategic role and will subordinate “to the ends,” consumption, which today is divided into two absolutely independent parastatals. This is a trend change, not categorical, but inevitable. One of the many renewing actions that the new administration is obliged to put in place. Pemex is more than salvageable, provided that a way is found. It will continue.

