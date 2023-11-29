Thursday, November 30, 2023, 00:53



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Taking into account that the population forecasts for 2050 are about 10,000 million inhabitants in the world, it is urgent to seek solutions and initiatives for sustainable food supply. Aquaculture, which already represents 54% of the fishery products we consume worldwide, plays a key role. The sector is at a crucial moment both at the European and local level due to the strong awareness of the need to produce and control our own food, while guaranteeing sustainability and food security. To do this, it is necessary to put the different agents that make up the aquaculture network in contact, as was done this Wednesday at the meeting organized by LA VERDAD and sponsored by Apromar.

There were six experts from the public and private sectors who brought to the table the current situation of aquaculture from their different study plots. They also tried to assess the prospects for improvement and the challenges faced by a sector in constant evolution and change, which has been altered by technological advances aimed at increasing production in quantity and quality, with the aim of providing food to all present and future inhabitants.

Currently, the consumption of aquaculture products in Spain is 21.3 kilos per person, but the figure has decreased by 20% in recent years. Despite this, the country is one of the world’s leading consumers, but to continue advancing it has to overcome some difficulties such as the external dependence we have for the provision of food in aquaculture. For Aurelio Cegarra, representative of FARM and Apromar, it is one of the main problems: «To balance the import rate, a common fishing policy is necessary that guarantees the same parameters for all communities so that we all work with the same rules of the game. ».

The objective is for Spain to be sovereign and able to be self-sufficient, something that is complicated due to the “dysfunctions between what the European Union sets and what reaches the organizations that manage the projects.” The expert exemplified this problem when acquiring governance with the amount of VAT, which “is not favorable because the first thing the consumer says is that fish is very expensive.” «Our request to the General Administration of the State is that this VAT be reduced from 10% to 4%, because in this way you are favoring the consumption of fish and you guarantee that this protein contribution that reaches the consumer will result in your health bill. long term,” says Cegarra.

It is about giving a push to the aquaculture industry to achieve this growth, because currently “we are stagnant compared to Asian countries,” says Emilio Mª Dolores, head of the Community’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Service. For him, the problem is the administrative difficulties when setting up an installation in the public domain. “Many organizations are involved and the procedures are very slow, which means that it can take up to five years from having an idea until the first fish can be sold.” The main need for the sector to grow is to have space, for which a new line has been opened: ‘offshore’ aquaculture, “semi-submersible facilities that interfere less with other actors on the coast.”

Technology and research



As in all areas, technology and research have led to a development in aquaculture in terms of how to proceed. Antonio Morales, product plant manager for a Spanish aquaculture company, has noticed the change in the feeding system and the materials used: «An installation today has nothing to do with one from ten years ago. “If we had the means we had before, we would not be able to withstand the current storms.” Their main challenge is that the fish have the best possible life while they are in their custody, “because a healthy fish is a safe quality.”

This animal welfare, which concerns the entire fishing sector in its search for safe and healthy products, requires research on issues such as adaptation to climate change. According to UMU professor and marine biologist María Ángeles Esteban, “disease patterns are changing and new pathologies are going to appear, so efforts must be made in well-being.” In this sense, she considers that we must work on prevention, trying to anticipate the effects and pursue sustainability, “which is what society is demanding.”

Emilio Mª Dolores. Head of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Service of the Autonomous Community

«The Region had 20,000 tons of production in 2022»

On behalf of the institutions of the Region of Murcia, Emilio Dolores highlighted the actions and initiatives that the regional government is carrying out in search of the development of aquaculture, to continue increasing the “20,000 tons of production that the Community had during 2022” . One of the most notable is the construction of seven warehouses in the San Pedro del Pinatar area, created as a “logistics supply work area”, as well as investments in all aquaculture facilities at the request of businessmen within the framework established the European Fund and new aquaculture polygons in Puntas de Calnegre. In addition, they have designed an operational program for the European Maritime Fisheries Fund, “which will allow us more actions from January 1.” Aurelio Cegarra. Representative of the Aquaculture Companies (Farm) and the Spanish Aquaculture Business Association (Apromar)

«Two out of every three sea bass we eat are from outside the country»

“Aquaculture is key to providing the population with food with guarantees, food security and sustainability,” said Aurelio Cegarra, who praised the position of the sector in the Region of Murcia, which in the last 30 years has proven mature and resilient. : “We have been able to face the problem of climate change with storms that we have never seen, we have managed to overcome a pandemic.” The objective of their association is twofold: to provide aquaculture with new tools to guarantee the growth of production and to increase the demand for products, because “to this day we continue to have a huge deficit at the national level, so much so that two of every “Three sea bass that we eat in Spain come from outside the country.” Manuel Nicolás. Representative of the Aquaculture Companies (Farm) and the Spanish Aquaculture Business Association (Apromar)

“We want the consumer to know and value the sector”

Although everyone knows about agriculture and livestock on land, aquaculture is an activity unknown to the general public. That is why companies join Apromar, as detailed by Manuel Nicolás, and carry out communication activities so that the consumer knows and values ​​the sector. “It is not enough to do things, they must be communicated,” he considers, listing the actions they carry out, such as the generation of digital content by a committee of experts, collaboration with the media, presence on social networks or meetings with authorities. The goal is “to reach the consumer, but also NGOs and institutions”, for which they use transparent, human and clear communication, without becoming too complicated.

Antonio Morales. Manager of the production plant of an aquaculture company

«The fish are never alone, we work with them 365 days»

Every day of the year, the first thing done in the facilities of an aquaculture company is “check how the fish are, check that everything is fine and feed them,” explains Antonio Morales. On their farms they are never alone, because there is always someone controlling and watching, to detect when something goes wrong: “The behavior of the fish tells you a lot and you also have to pay attention to the environmental circumstances.” His experience in the sector has taught him that details are important, because “I work with species that do not have predictable behavior.” “Every day you learn new things, because what we see today has nothing to do with what there was when I started and certainly not with the situation in 20 years.” Furthermore, adding to this difficulty is the diversity of species, since each one is totally independent and “the experience of one is not valid for another.” María Ángeles Esteban. Professor at the UMU and researcher in the Department of Cellular Biology and Histology

«We work on techniques to evaluate the immune system of fish»

The 70 research groups present at the UMU address numerous areas around aquaculture, such as reproduction when you want to introduce a new species, nutrition, immunity and well-being of fish or the environment, paying attention to currents and pollution. caused by climate change. In all these blocks, digitalization and biotechnology are especially evident, as is the case in María Ángeles Esteban’s group, focused on the immunobiology of aquaculture. Its line of action is based on implementing new techniques “to know how the fish’s immune system is doing,” explains the professor, who believes that “we can obtain information at a controlled level that would be very difficult to obtain on farms.” Thus they are capable of developing vaccines and microparticles to care for marine species. Inma Torres. Manager of the Local Fishing Action Group of the Region of Murcia (Galpemur)

«We are a big family that manages European funds»

Inma Torres wanted to highlight the role of Galpemur and its collaboration with other agents in the sector, since they are “a tool configured by the European Union for the management of a part of the fund.” The association, which was born promoted by the regional administration following the methodology of rural development groups, has 33 members and a scope of action that corresponds to the entire coastline of the Region of Murcia. City councils, brotherhoods, associations and other public and private entities collaborate in the group, which transforms it into “a large family that works to manage the funds.” Thus, its daily work since its birth in 2017 involves “implementing development and diversification policies for the fishing and aquaculture sector” in support of different lines, as well as carrying out dissemination and dissemination projects.

Environmental care is closely related, since another of the challenges of aquaculture is taking care of the carbon footprint it emits. “It is up to ten times lower than in land livestock, but we will continue to advance to reduce it even more,” says Manuel Nicolás, representative of FARM and Apromar. “Our solution is to improve the efficiency of our engines and be clear that if the day is not good we do not go out to sea.” For this, resources such as the oceanographic buoys that the Fuentes Group, to which Aurelio Cegarra belongs, provide their facilities are useful: “They allow us to monitor the farm environment in real time and if one day a specific problem is detected, we do not go out to the sea ​​and we avoid the consumption of fuel by boats, reducing the carbon footprint.

In search of vocation



Added to the aforementioned challenges are other more personal ones, such as the lack of generational change. Inma Torres, manager of Galpemur, has found it in her association: «Both the fishing and aquaculture sectors need labor. “We don’t have bosses, sailors are also scarce and we need to work on that training.” It is about awakening the youth vocation so that they commit to working at sea and it becomes another job opportunity. For this, the role of communication and dissemination comes into play, as Torres works hard to bring the sector closer to all groups, for example fishmongers: «It is the link between producer and consumer and can become an advisor for our local products. ».