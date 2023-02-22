This Tuesday, pregnant women and people celebrate one year from the decriminalization of abortion up to 24 weeks in Colombia. Since then, the reproductive health of women who have decided to abort has improved exponentially, although there are still pending tasks. Along with the celebrations, this February 21 the women want to remind the Government of Gustavo Petro that universal access to abortion is not yet guaranteed and that misinformation is a problem.

Just a year ago things changed for many. The feminist collective, women and pregnant people in general won a battle in Colombia: the decriminalization of abortion until week 24.

This Tuesday, February 21, many commemorate that ruling of the Constitutional Court with great joy but also remembered all the women who had to suffer bad practices, deal with unwanted maternity and even die until this reproductive right was achieved.

“There was a story that left me shocked. A friend told how one of her best friends had died in the school bathrooms. A Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE) was performed, with information from a clandestine clinic, which ended badly. In the end , said that we could not allow that to happen to any of us again,” says an activist from Líneas Jaracandas, a group that provides information by telephone to practice safe abortion, at one of the rallies this Tuesday in Bogotá.

Abortion rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, February 21, 2022. Colombia, where the The Constitutional Court legalized abortion up to the 24th week of pregnancy in February, part of a broader trend seen in parts of Latin America, where Catholicism is widespread. © Fernando Vergara / AP

Many stayed by the wayside trying to abort in Colombia. But now the figures are more encouraging. According to the Oriéntame Foundation -specialized in sexual health-, in this first year of decriminalization around 11,600 women have been treated, a similar number to the previous year. 93% of the cases with less than 12 weeks of pregnancy.

In 2021, 10,624 pregnancy interruptions were practiced and, in 2022, when it was already completely legal, the number only increased by 120 cases.

Which means that, after its decriminalization, there are a similar number of abortions, but fewer deaths. Something that completely dismantles the rhetoric that the decriminalization of abortion encourages women to abort.

In fact, mental health experts indicate that abortion is usually a traumatic event in itself, which any pregnant person prefers to avoid.

“Since the decriminalization sentence came out, the treatment of incomplete abortion has collapsed. Practically all of them finish completely and safely,” Luisa Fernanda Álvarez, coordinator of Oriéntame programs, told the EFE agency.

In Colombia, abortion must be available throughout the national territory and at all levels of care. The Just Cause Movement assures that this is one of the achievements of the left-wing government of Gustavo Petro.

One among the many advances for women and pregnant people since the constitutional ruling. Just Cause indicated to France 24 that another important achievement is the fact of being able to go to the health system and be treated without being criminalized.

Like social decriminalization, that is, that women can talk about abortion in their social circles without being judged. With the right to decide on the table.

Abortion rights activists gather in front of the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, February 3, 2022. © Fernando Vergara / AP

In addition, the decriminalization of the interruption of pregnancy until week 24 has put Colombia at the forefront of the countries in the region. Since no one has allowed it until such an advanced pregnancy.

But, along with all the celebrations of this February 21, there are also tasks that the Colombian Executive still has pending to guarantee comprehensive and universal access to abortion.

The pending tasks for access to abortion in Colombia

The abortion issue is a feminist issue. But like all feminist struggles, it is not exclusive, and it includes all women, even those who are against feminism.

For this reason, the Colombian abortion defense collective is a feminist collective. And one of the governmental deficiencies that they accuse regarding abortion and the integrity of women is the lack of actions to prevent and punish sexist violence against women from the Executive.

“We have repeatedly asked the government to declare a national emergency regarding gender violence in order to mobilize more resources to combat this evil,” says Jennifer Pedraza, a member of the Colombian House of Representatives.

Today marks one year of the historic ruling in Col 🇨🇴 in which we got the right to free abortion! Thanks to @causajustaco and to the feminist movement, for not giving up and staying on the streets until they achieve it.



And it is that this issue is closely related to abortion. Women with more vulnerabilities are more likely to be victims of sexual violence, especially in the most remote and inaccessible areas of Colombia. In turn, they have a greater barrier to access the health system and they are also the reason why it was decided to decriminalize abortion until week 24 in the country. Many do not have the means to do it before.

“Many women still have to face access barriers, among which is the delay in the service that would allow them to make their decision a reality. Such barriers particularly affect women, girls, adolescents and pregnant people in vulnerable situations. This was precisely one of the arguments that Causa Justa presented before the Constitutional Court: we wanted to eliminate the crime of abortion to guarantee this essential health service without discrimination”, point out members of Causa Justa in an article in the newspaper ‘El País’.

Another great challenge is misinformation and, once again, rural areas are the most affected by this evil.

“One of the biggest challenges we have is misinformation, both from the users and from the doctors. We are reaching more regions and more diverse women. However, I think we still have a large debt,” said María Vivas, executive director of Oriéntame to the media ‘Blu Radio’.

For this reason, the groups that defend the right to abortion ask the Government of Petro to develop a comprehensive public policy on sexual and reproductive health. So that women know their sexuality and know how to act in case of getting pregnant, but also to educate men and prevent dynamics of sexual violence.

Other obstacles facing the termination of pregnancy are the conduct of some health professionals -such as conscientious opposition or manipulation attempts- or cases of xenophobia towards migrant women who want an abortion.

🔥🎤 This Tuesday 21 F we celebrate the power of the community and the movement, which made the decriminalization of abortion possible until week 24. Andrea Echeverri, Una nota perdida, Yela Quim, Savalu and La Mona soy yo will be the artists who will fill this celebration with music 💚. pic.twitter.com/DGdl4TxW4e — Just Cause for Abortion (@causajustaco) February 20, 2023



This Tuesday, there were several mobilizations called to celebrate what has been achieved so far and also to claim the need to continue advancing in the reproductive rights of women.

“Maternities must be desired because it is a women’s right. Reproduction has been a defining aspect of women’s identity and, therefore, it is a decision that we must make on our own. We are not vessels that give life. For That has to be a conscious decision and in accordance with our life project,” Juliana Martínez, technical secretary of the Just Cause Movement, told France 24.

It was the women of this group who sent the lawsuit to the Constitutional Court and, also, those who won it.

“It is not imposing abortion, it is having the right to decide”, is one of her mantras. With a reproductive policy based on respect for women’s rights, in Colombia motherhood is always an option.

