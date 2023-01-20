The president of the United States, Joe Biden, begins the third year of his term this Friday, with the challenge of a Lower House in the hands of the Republicans and in the midst of the scandal over the classified documents found in his private residence and office.

The discovery since November of several batches of classified papers from the time when he was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) have put the now Democratic president in a difficult situation, which coincides with the recovery by the Republicans of control of the low camera.

The consequences of the discovery of the documents, whose content is unknown, are still not clear, although for now the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, has appointed a special prosecutor, Robert Hur, to investigate this case.

Faced with this situation, the Republicans are threatening to launch all heavy artillery against Biden, and the speaker of the House of Representatives, the conservative Kevin McCarthy, has already been in favor of opening a legislative investigation.

Kevin McCarthy, Republican who leads the US House of Representatives.

In fact, Republicans have complained about what they consider to be the double standards of the Biden Administration, as they claim that the FBI and other federal agencies have been unfair to former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the case of the classified documents found in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida, USA).

In his speech as soon as he was elected speaker of the chamber, McCarthy already warned that his hand would not tremble when it came to issuing subpoenas to force public officials to turn over documents and force testimony to Congress, before the case of Biden’s papers will explode.

For the rest, the Republicans have already said that they are going to try to pass legislative initiatives to address urgent challenges such as “the open southern border”, energy policies or “progressive indoctrination in schools”, in addition to creating commissions to investigate Biden’s policies and the businesses of his son Hunter Biden.

And they have warned that they will go further and seek to limit public spending, which has been the flagship of Biden’s policy during these years of pandemic, along with the fight against inflation, although the power of performance of the conservatives, since they do not control the Senate, in power of the democrats.

As soon as he arrived at the White House, on January 20, 2021, Biden made the fight against the pandemic and its economic repercussions a priority.

Along these lines, Biden has ensured that the covid-19 vaccines were available to all Americans, although he had to apply himself thoroughly when it came to convincing them to get them given the high rates of anti-vaccination in the population.

At the same time that his Administration has stood up to the coronavirus, Biden has promoted a stimulus package of 1.9 trillion dollars and another for infrastructure of 1.2 trillion, which were approved by Congress, to counteract the destruction of the economic fabric caused because of the pandemic.

Some economists have pointed out that these stimuli have been the cause of the high inflation in the country, although there are others who argue that it has been a result of the pandemic, problems in the supply chain and the war in Ukraine.

Kevin McCarthy is sworn in as the new Speaker of the House.

In fact, high inflation has been the biggest shadow in Biden’s management and he even broke his record in the last forty years in June with an interannual rate of 9.1%, spurred on by gasoline and food prices. .

Faced with this shortage, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has been applying interest rate hikes since March, which in recent months has led to falling inflation.

In parallel, the White House has promoted the Inflation Reduction Law, approved by Congress and which includes aid to companies that invest in clean technologies, among others.

Despite these measures, it seemed that inflation was going to take its toll on the Democrats in last November’s mid-term elections, which are seen in the US as a “referendum” on the management of the current president, in this Biden case.

However, the mobilization to protect the right to abortion, revoked last June by the Supreme Court, has played in favor of the progressives, who managed to maintain control of the Senate, although not that of the Lower House.

And this despite the lack of forcefulness of the president himself, of Catholic faith, when it comes to defending the right to abortion in public, although his Government has adopted measures to counteract the sentence.

In the international arena, Biden’s tenure has been characterized by a return to the US’s traditional allies, after years of estrangement from Donald Trump, who preferred to challenge the country’s longtime partners and be ambiguous, and even express his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

After a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, the Biden government now faces the great challenge of supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, without American soldiers stepping on Ukrainian soil so as not to trigger a world war.

If the situation does not change, everything seems to indicate that the war in the European country and the competition with China will mark Biden’s international policy between now and the 2024 presidential elections, in which he has already advanced his intentions to run, although not yet. has officially done it.

EFE

