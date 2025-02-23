The Germans go to the polls to vote in an early federal elections that arrive at a key moment for the country, which will have to face the arduous task of alleviating the economic crisis and ending the controversial immigration issue as The rise of ultra -right is consolidated.

The economic crisis now works as a backdrop of this political contest, although the support for conservatives has barely moved in the surveys since in November 2024 Scholz dissolved the Parliament and convened the elections. In this sense, the AFD candidate, Alice Weidel, who has the advertising support of the American billionaire Elon Musk and would be done with 20% of the votes, ahead of the SPD, which starts in third position with 16 percentage points.

Behind are the greens and the left (Die Linke), with about 13 and 7% of the ballots, respectively, as indicated by the latest voting intention surveys.

Despite leaving from the first place, everything indicates that the CDU will have to face the electorate’s doubts, which has been withdrawing its support in recent years after the first surveys place the party as the clear winner. Merz must tend bridges with other parties if he wants to reach the Foreign Ministry.

After two years of strong recession, due in part to the problems under You will have to find a formula that stops the fall of GDP and foster investments and hiring qualified workers.

Although the confidence of German investors seems to have improved in the face of the elections, the country has rejected increase the debt to spend more in defense and the president of the German Federal Bank (Bundesbank), Joachim Nagel, has warned of the risk they represent for the Country Economy The tariffs that the administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, intends to impose.

The new German government will have to face these challenges and an unprecedented situation: it must hierarchize its priorities in foreign policy now that the United States seems to threaten to turn its back on Europe, which requires reaching 3% of GDP in referring to defense spending.

Under the shadow of ultra -right

The elections, convened after the fall of the Government following the departure of the coalition of the Liberal Party, will start with the conservative block of the Democristian Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) as the main favorite to get the victory with close victory of 30% of the votes, followed by the ultra -rightist alternative for Germany (AFD), which has achieved during the last year to get revenue with the problems and challenges to which they are He has faced the Government of Olaf Scholz.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) in this way comes to the appointment in the hope of achieving a comeback-as it happened in the previous 2021 elections, where the social democrats ended up in a surprising way-but significantly weakened after a mandate that has Purranged at complicated moments, especially in relation to the Russian recession and invasion of Ukraine.

To this wear, to which Scholz himself has decided not to pay much attention, the identity crisis of a party that has been hardening its own migratory vision without yielding to the pressures exercised from the conservative bloc headed by Friedrich Merz, which seeks to more forceful measures to reduce the entry of migrants to the German territory.

The last debate between the parties, in fact, shows a possible approach between conservatives and social democrats to shape a future coalition that leaves the AFD, as long as the Scholz party -which insists on respecting the “European law” – yield in the immigration issue and join the policies promoted by Merz.

The veteran of the CDU, described by his environment as a “straight” person, now aspires to obtain enough support to govern Germany with an image and a speech based on the most conservative values ​​of the historic German party.

Both leaders continue to bet, however, to maintain the sanitary cordon to the formation of the extreme right, which seeks to get revenue from the increase in social polarization in Germany and is committed to increasing border controls and accelerating deportations in name of “security” .

The increase in the popularity of AFD has reopened debates on issues such as the historical past of the country, migration, economy and relations with Russia, while making alarms jump, especially after the victory of AFD in the elections premises held in 2024 in Turingia, which became the first federated state to bet on ultra -right since World War II.

The immigration problem remains one of the main concerns for the German electorate, as the surveys point population ages, a situation that can be extrapolated to other countries of the European Union.

However, the opposition, with the support of the extreme right, has been supporting during the last months in the attacks perpetrated on German soil to boost more hard measures against migrants. The CDU candidate has made this one of the cornerstones of his political proposals in an attempt to monopolize the ideologically more to the right to the right, especially after the knife attack in which a man and a child of two two died years in the city of Aschaffenburg at the end of January.

Despite the increase in political violence and the rise of the extreme right, thousands of people decided The 30s, when dictator Adolf Hitler came to power.