Cindy Dyer, United States Special Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking and director of the Department’s Office to monitor and combat human trafficking, was visiting Colombia and spoke with EL TIEMPO about how both countries are working together to combat this scourge.

One of the purposes of his visit was to announce and participate in the first annual dialogue within the framework of the Child Protection Pact between the United States and Colombia. Can you give us more details about this?

The Child Protection Pact is one of our flagship programs and one of the most emblematic that we do from the Office against Human Trafficking. This is a special agreement in which we partner with governments that are really doing well and we recognize that they have the will to make a commitment on this matter.

So, we strengthen the capacity of the government of Colombia to eradicate child trafficking and meet the needs of child victims and at risk of this crime; and Colombia, for its part, has committed to showing results to achieve the objectives of the alliance. To date, the United States government has invested nearly $10 million in assistance through implemented projects and activities.

Interview with Cindy Dyer, United States Special Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking Photo: Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo

You encouraged Colombian authorities to take advantage of this partnership to prioritize the prosecution of human trafficking crimes and seek appropriate penalties for convicted traffickers. What do you think would be an appropriate penalty?

We not only want the traffickers to be prosecuted, but we also hope that they are convicted and receive an appropriate sentence. In that sense, we determine that the appropriate penalty will be the one that, in this case, the Colombian authorities determine. What is important is that the process takes into account whether other serious crimes were committed, such as rape or child sexual abuse. What we want is for the penalties to be established to be in line with the way in which Colombia treats other serious crimes.

But do you defend that, in any case, sentences be increased?

I believe sentences should be increased, but I want to point out that this requires a joint government approach. Telling a country to increase its sentences does not mean that you speak exclusively to prosecutors. It will be very difficult for a prosecutor to prosecute a case if the victim in that case does not have access to services and does not feel protected. So this warning requires the comprehensive work of the entire Government. Therefore, it is important to note that this means that NGOs and the police must be able to do their work safely and with guarantees.

Similarly, the request to increase sentences is closely tied to the suggestion to increase services for victims. Because adult victims who have no protection, fear for their lives, fear reprisals, and who have no way to shelter themselves or care for their children, are not in a position to assist with prosecution. So everything is really interconnected.

Precisely, in a recent report, the United States Department of State warned about failures in Colombia’s judicialization of human trafficking cases. What challenges do you see in this matter?

Colombia is currently classified at level 1, which is the highest classification we grant and which means that it is part of the group of countries that meets the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking based on the United Nations Convention. . The United States, for example, is also in that same classification.

But, even Tier 1 countries always have improvements to make, Not only do they have to continue to maintain the status quo to maintain their ranking, but they also They have to improve and increase their efforts because we recognize that traffickers are also constantly specializing and that is why it is necessary to increase all efforts. Especially because the number of convictions has been decreasing. In 2022, Colombia had the lowest number of convictions in a decade.

In that sense, what should Colombia focus on?

Focus on the responsibility of judicialization, but not only focus on cases of human trafficking for the purposes of the sex trade, but also in those that have to do with forced labor. We recognize that sometimes countries pay more attention to sex trafficking than labor trafficking, when both should have equal attention. This added to the fact that, as I point out, Colombia is doing a good job identifying and providing care to the boys and girls who are victims of this scourge, but is not providing truly consistent and reliable protection and care for adult victims that are already identified.

According to government data, 82 percent of human trafficking victims are women.

Exactly. What we know is that, many times, traffickers engage in more than one form of illicit activities because they seek to make money and they will do it however they can, whether it is drug trafficking, human trafficking, commercial sex trafficking, labor trafficking.

Given the serious crisis that is being experienced in border areas such as Darién and Cúcuta. What is your perspective on President Gustavo Petro’s non-interventionist policy in relation to the migratory flow, a population group that is the target of sexual and labor exploitation?

I must admit that I do not know the details of that policy, but what I can say is that immigrants, whether they come from Venezuela to Colombia, or whether they come to the United States, everyone without exception is especially vulnerable to human trafficking. Therefore, we always encourage governments to pay special attention to migrants. Most of them often do not have a plan, do not have a stable job and are in search of a better life.. Because of this, they may be particularly vulnerable to traffickers.

A recent New York Times report on the Darién exposes how politicians and supposed businessmen have appropriated a business that facilitates the transit of migrants along this route. Can this action be compared to what coyotes do so that migrants can reach the southern border of the United States?

There are two separate legal definitions. There is a legal definition of human trafficking and there is a legal definition of human trafficking. They are two different crimes and I think it is important for all countries to ensure that they do not conflate the two crimes. Human trafficking is dictated by the Palermo Protocol, of which Colombia is a signatory and the United States is also a signatory. In fact, all Latin American countries are signatories, which makes it really good and easy because we all agree on what trafficking is.

And trafficking, unlike smuggling, requires three elements: an act, whether receiving, hosting, giving, sponsoring. A medium, which means how did I do this? Through force, fraud, coercion; and the third element is that the purpose of this entire act is to exploit this other individual.

Migrants crossing the Darién jungle, on the border between Colombia and Panama. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

Has the United States planned any action to address the situation?



The Biden administration is very concerned about all people who migrate because they are especially vulnerable to trafficking. And we certainly know that the Darien, as well as other border areas, are exceptionally dangerous. That’s one of the reasons we’re so excited to work with Colombia because we know that many immigrants, especially Venezuelans, come here looking for better options. Therefore, it is a perfect place for us to participate in partnership to ensure that Colombia provides the best response to combat human trafficking.

Why has climate change increased vulnerability to human trafficking?

We really see climate change as a threat multiplier because, not only does it change the way many people survive, but that change may force them to have to move. So, They are forced to have to find a new job and all the conditions are created for them to become exceptionally vulnerable people. to fall into trafficking networks. So we encourage countries to pay attention to that and make sure they are accountable to that particularly vulnerable group.

Care channels for victims of human trafficking

Colombia has the following free hotlines for those who require advice, assistance or protection on the subject.

National Anti-Trafficking Toll-Free Line, from the Ministry of the Interior: 01800522020. It is a free information and advisory service that seeks timely and effective attention to prevent the crime of human trafficking. There you will be assisted by an interdisciplinary group of professionals trained to receive possible complaints and guide you regarding the crime of trafficking and its configuration.

The IOM has, for its part, the ‘Libertapp’ mobile application, through which, in addition to obtaining more information about this crime, you can report and ask for help, through a panic button, in case you find yourself in a possible situation that involves human trafficking or smuggling. Available for Android and IOS devices.

In Bogotá, the District Mayor’s Office has a complaint line: 350-3085507. You can also report the commission of this crime through an email message to the address: [email protected].

As these are violations of rights, you can also bring your case to the attention of your city or municipality, as they can offer you guidance and help you process your complaint.

– Purple Line, of the National Police: 155.

– Collaboration Line, from the Ministry of Labor: 120 (taking into account that certain cases are associated with false job offers).

– ICBF Line: 144.

– Prosecutor’s Office Line: 122 (In this link we tell you how to file your complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police, through the virtual system ‘To report’).

