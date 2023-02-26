L’only winter test session of 2023 went on file. In Bahrain, Red Bull impressed as much as the RB19 is already a car that seems to have at least half a championship season behind it as far as it has proved to be ‘sewn’ to measure on the Sakhir circuit, at least as regards tire degradation, a an inescapable feature of the demanding Bahrain track that doesn’t seem to impress Adrian Newey’s new creature. On the Ferrari SF-23 there are some reservations about the race pace, but the impression is that as in 2022, the Red has not yet shown its true potential. Below is the press release.

Red Bull with the good suit, Ferrari smiles

This is the title of today’s edition of The Republic dedicates the opening of the service to the RB19, ruler of the tests both on the race pace and on the fastest lap: “Red Bull dressed to the nines, the efforts are over. Assuming that they ever really started for Adrian Newey’s brilliant creature: the English designer has invented another jewel. As soon as he touched the track, he practically didn’t need any corrections. Fast in the flying lap and also in the pace. Balanced. A car that knows how to whisper like no other to the tyres”. Ferrari, however, is first on the list under the heading ‘challengers’ in the light of a Mercedes in difficulty and net of the surprising Aston Martin: “The highly reliable Red Bull (for Max only a small problem of oil leak) resembles that of the Vettel cycle in terms of ease and strength. It’s up to others to defuse it. And Ferrari is certainly a candidate among these. The Reds are there on the flying lap, the race pace is still lower than the Blues, tire wear could still be a concern. The tests do not reveal all the potential and values ​​in the field. Each team carries out its work, tries different solutions, studies itself. He doesn’t tell how. With how much petrol on board, with which engine mode. No one, so far, has really pushed it. Perhaps except for the Alfa Romeo Saubers (the engine is made in Maranello), so much so that the Chinese Zhou takes center stage with the best time on the second day while Bottas breaks something: parts replaced and sent to the factory for analysis. Reliability alarm?”.

Postponed

The print ‘waiting’ for next weekend to express his opinion on a Ferrari that has yet to reveal all of its available potential given that the three-day test in Bahrain was dedicated to a study of a car which, compared to the F1-75, has more differences than between the Red Bull RB18 and the new RB19: “Ferrari carves out the role of pursuer. Twenty-four hours of testing don’t change the balance inherited from last season. At the end of the session, Sergio Perez was the fastest: 1’30″305, a couple of tenths below the pole position achieved by Leclerc a year ago – we read in the Piedmontese newspaper – but nothing is taken for granted. Formula 1 single-seaters are increasingly sensitive: the temperature of the air, that of the asphalt, the type of tire compound can shift the result by more than a second. See you next Saturday, then. After the three days of testing, Formula 1 remains in Bahrain for the first race of the season. Temperatures could suddenly rise and rewrite the rankings, but Red Bull and Ferrari seem far enough away from the competition, to the point of fighting for the championship with two players”.

Ferrari from 8 in report card

Il Resto del Carlino divides the page dedicated to F1 into two articles, in the first there are the report cards of the engineer Luigi Mazzola, formerly a long-time member of Ferrari. The Scuderia from Maranello takes an 8 “In these tests, Ferrari seems to have solved the top speed problems, but the problems of tire degradation still don’t seem solved. There is still a lot of work to do and time is short”.