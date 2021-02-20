F.It took five lost races for four-time Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie to flash his mental strength and self-confidence. For the first time, the British led in the sixth round of the elimination of the challengers in this America’s Cup before Auckland. But while the helmsman of the Italians, the Australian Jimmy Spithill, immediately covered the Britannia in the smallest lead in the past five races, Ainslie, who had been beaten five times by then, drove his own race in the sixth run, opted for the left side of the course and From then on he could not be taken away from the lead.

Ainslie is known as the top sailor who can turn even the most hopeless situation into a victory – whether at the America’s Cup or the Olympic Games. Nevertheless, on Saturday afternoon after the first victory in the sixth run, you felt a whole sack of stones falling from the British hearts.

If the Britannia wins one of the two races on Sunday, the challenger regatta goes into another round. “We’ve always been on the wrong side for the past few days. But the boys never gave up, ”said Ainslie immediately after the win. However, he again pointed out that the Britannia, in whose campaign around 100 million dollars are said to be, is still slightly slower than the Luna Rossa.

Heated mood in Auckland

“We’re still squeezing the last bit out of this boat. We improved in light winds, but it’s not enough, ”said Ainslie. His competitor Spithill, however, emphasized that “the boats are very, very alike”. He is extremely satisfied with his boat, but basically it is “very difficult” to sail the new AC75.

The Italians initially seemed to dominate on Saturday as well. The mood was heated up before the challengers’ third race day, but there was only a slight breeze on the water – actually an advantage for the Italian team. The British, however, knew that at most three defeats could be allowed in the entire series; and four races are scheduled for this weekend.



If they didn’t win at least two races by Sunday evening, the Luna Rossa would challenge the New Zealanders for the America’s Cup from the beginning of March – and the British would fly back to England without having achieved anything. Under the pressure not to lose a start, the two helmsmen Spithill and Ainslie made an early start in the first race on Saturday.

At the beginning of the cross, the British took the lead, but after a protest by the Italians, they had to drop 50 meters behind them due to the unfair advantage at the start. With a Britannia that sailed significantly better than last weekend, that didn’t seem so easy. “What do you want, what should we do?” The four-time Olympic sailor Ainslie finally asked the referees over the radio. After the “braking”, the British lost the run by a huge margin.

Once again, applying the rules decided the preliminary round of the 36th America’s Cup. The fact that sailing was allowed at all, although Auckland is suffering from a partial lockdown after further corona cases, was due to the ice-cold application of the rules by the Italians. They know full well that they have advantages in the light wind this weekend.

That is one of the reasons why they won against the organizers’ wish to postpone the race weekend in order to allow the New Zealanders to watch. Ainslie, who thanked the hosts once again, had then reminded of “Machiavelli” with a view to his Italian opponents. In the end, the British did not recover from the problems at the start against the experienced match racer Spithill, even on the first race of Saturday.

On the second cross, Luna Rossa was already leading with a good 400 meters. After a clear zero to four wins last weekend, the Italians were only missing two wins in the remaining eight races on Saturday afternoon in Auckland. “It is not yet the time for victory gestures”, commented the second helmsman Francesco Bruni of course. He should be right. In the second run, too, Ainslie made anything but a perfect start. But he was enough to take the lead with great determination, a bit of luck and the skills of his tactician Giles Scott and then sail it home.

With their larger headsail, the British lost the maneuvers on the 29-kilometer course in light winds. After a duel of jibes on the space sheet course to the finish, which led the grinders to 93 percent of their maximum heart rate, the Britannia team managed to bring their lead of 14 seconds to the finish.