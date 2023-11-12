New York schools face an unprecedented challenge as thousands of migrant families with minors continue to arrive in the city seeking asylum. According to him New York Department of Education (NYSED for its acronym in English), the number of immigrant students in the state will increase by 25 percent in the next five years.

According to figures from the New York City Hall, the flow of migrant families with children who have arrived in the city seeking asylum during 2023 has grown unsustainably. In the first six months of 2023, The city received more than 126,000 migrants, of which more than 64,000 were families with children. This represents a 200% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Migrant families who come to New York seeking asylum usually come from countries of Central and South Americaas Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala and The Savior. These families are fleeing violence, poverty and political persecution.

The educational challenges of the immigration crisis in New York

The arrival of a large number of migrant families to New York has generated a series of challenges for the city. Because of this, the city has had to expand its capacity to provide housing, food and health services to these families. According to the NYSED, The increase in the student population of migrant origin poses educational and logistical challenges to the city’s public schoolsamong them:

The language barrier : Many immigrant students arrive in New York without speaking fluent English. This language barrier can make it difficult for you to participate in the classroom and understand the educational materials.

Cultural differences : Immigrant students may come from different cultures with different educational expectations and values. This can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts with teachers and other students.

Support needs: Immigrant students may face additional support needs, such as mental health services or academic counseling to address the emotional and academic challenges they face when adjusting to a new environment. See also Ukrainian crisis, Draghi against Putin: "Unacceptable violation of sovereignty"

(You might be interested: Which migrants will be left without shelter in New York and why?)

To address these challenges, the state has implemented programs and policies aimed at supporting immigrant students and the schools that host them:

Immigrant Education Program: This program provides funding to public schools to help immigrant students learn English and adapt to American culture. Offers resources for English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and cultural immersion programs. Bilingual Learning Program: For those students who speak a language other than English at home, this program offers instruction in their native language, along with instruction in English. This facilitates the transition to an English educational environment. Immigrant Student Support Program: This program provides support services to immigrant students, including mental health services and academic counseling. These services are essential to address the emotional and academic needs of students.

In addition to these programs and policies, New York schools are working to create more inclusive and welcoming environments for immigrant students. This includes providing opportunities for immigrant students to interact with peers from other cultures and learn about American culture.