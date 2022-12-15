Just six months after Real Madrid managed to lift the Champions League in Paris after beating Liverpool 1-0, there are two players from the Madrid squad who could join a select club. Selected because it is one of the biggest challenges for active footballers: winning the highest competition in European football, the Champions League, and the World Cup in the same course.
On December 18, the final between Argentina and France will be played, and there are two players who could achieve this achievement. Eduardo Camavinga and Karim Benzema are just one step away from making it a reality, as they could achieve this incredible challenge if the French beat the Argentines in the grand final of the biggest party in world football.
If they did, they would join the club of the four madridistas who had achieved this feat that began after Christian Karembeu lifted the World Cup title held in 1998 seven months after the white team won the “Seventh”. Roberto Carlos followed him after the Brazil team emerged as champion in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
12 years later, Sami Khedira would join the club after winning “La Décima” with the Merengue team and lifting the World Cup with his team in 2014. The last player to be part of this select group was Raphael Varane who was present in the previous edition of the World Cup and managed to win it after being champion of the Champions League.
Now this team of four could be increased to six with Camavinga and Benzema if the French team beats Argentina on December 18 in the match corresponding to the final of this World Cup.
In addition to the four Real Madrid players, there are seven other players who in 1974 were Champions League champions with Bayern Munich and world champions with the German team: Paul Breitner, Gerd Müller, Jupp Kapellmann, Uli Höness won, Franz Beckenbauer, Hans-Georg Schwarzenberg and Sepp Maier.
