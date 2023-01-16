It is now established that the gamification is a very efficient method to teach new notions and virtuous behaviors quickly. For this reason, many companies are using video games or interactive experiences to inform and make their customers more aware in a fresh and fun way. Intesa Sanpaolofor example, asked the Medusa Trio to be the face of an interactive webgame which over the next 10 weeks will explain, with the classic ironic and cutting style of the three comedians, the insurance culture and the value of protection. This new game is called The Challenge.

Starting today, January 16, 2023, and for the next 10 weeks it will be possible to play and try to win the many prizes up for grabs. Just go to the site lasfida.inactionesg.it and follow the instructions that Giorgio Daviddi, Gabriele Corsi and Furio Corsetti will share with us in turn. In fact, the famous television trio will tell a different story every week, bringing scenarios taken from everyday life into the online game and it will be up to us to choose which way to go. On the phone, all you need to do is swipe right or left to decide, while on a PC you can click the arrows that will appear at every crossroads with the mouse: all very simple and intuitive.

In this way we will find ourselves reflecting on situations that are at times absurd, others markedly irreverent, but all designed to convey messages and useful suggestions on the insurance world through the typical comedy of the Trio. From time to time there will also be some quizzes, to vary the pace of the gameplay, as we like to say on Multiplayer.it.

However, each choice will be an opportunity to learn in a quick, direct and fun way the importance of some virtuous behaviors such as the rational management of savings and insurance protection in life. Even the assignment of the score within the game it will be variable depending on the decisions that the player will make. The points will be accumulated in three areas – Wisdom, Safety, Sustainability – which are the game areas along which the episodes will develop. At the end of the game, the sum of these scores will decree an overall score, with which to climb the weekly rankings and win the many prizes up for grabs, as well as compete for the general ranking and the final prize pool.

Each week the top 20 finishers will win awards up to a value of €100. The 15 players with the best scores at the end of the 10 weeks will be able to win prizes up to the value of €300. Even those who fail to be part of the first places in the standings will have a chance to win something: at the end of the competition, 50 vouchers will be given away to be spent on the Humana Vintage sustainable fashion portal, a portal that promotes a more sustainable lifestyle and aware.

All information on the prizes, the regulation, but above all the game, is available at lasfida.inactionesg.it.

To ensure the quality of the experience will be Francesco “Ciccio” Lancia, author and TV and radio host, actor and improvisational theater trainer, creator of numerous theatrical formats and role-playing games, creator of formats for TV and theatre. Francesco has, in fact, followed the development of the stories and game dynamics.

Will you participate?