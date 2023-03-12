The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, ratified this Friday a third presidential term after being re-elected during the plenary session of the 14th National People’s Assembly (ANP), in the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. The unprecedented event had been projected since October last year when he was re-elected for the second time as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country’s leading political party. In addition, he remains the chairman of the Central Military Commission.

All these events make him today the most powerful leader in China since Mao Zedong. This third term ensures that he will remain in power until 2028, which would complete 16 years as absolute leader of the country.

The re-election takes place amid tensions with the United States and the West over the delicate situation in Taiwan and under accusations from Washington of alleged Chinese espionage through surveillance balloons in North American territory. This is in addition to the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the economic blows derived from the restrictions in the world due to the covid-19 pandemic.

For the analysts consulted by this newspaper, Xi Jinping’s continuation confirms China’s continuation of a forceful position vis-à-vis the West on these open fronts. “We are going to continue to see Xi taking stronger stances towards the West in rhetorical and ideological terms,” explains Michelle Mengsu Chang, an expert at the Asia Society think tank.

Taiwan, the red line

In fact, last week, the new Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang, warned at a press conference that the situation in Taiwan “is a red line that the United States should not cross” in a dispute that Washington and Beijing are waging to maintain a sphere of influence on that island. Although the Asian giant’s position on this issue is not new and for Xi and the CCP the ‘One China’ policy is not negotiable, the truth is that there has been a change in the tone of the discourse.

“China doesn’t want the Taiwan issue to get out of hand, so it’s going back to a more economic attraction-oriented approach, rather than military coercion,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist and professor at the National University of Taiwan. Australia.

Michelle Mengsu Chang puts it this way: “Xi is a strong-minded leader and less interested in maintaining fine balances. Domestic nationalism is on the rise, but the government is also reacting to the signs.”

One thing Xi has insisted on is that “China’s strength should not be underestimated,” explains Li Yihu, a member of the PNA international affairs commission and a professor at Peking University. However, the path of war would be ruled out at least in the short term, despite the fact that US generals insist that there may be an open conflict between the two powers.



For Stephen Chan, a professor at the University of London, “China would be destabilized in its ambitions if it tried to invade Taiwan. He has seen the terrible results of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and an assault by sea would be much more difficult than a cross-border land assault. But harsh words will continue to be used, even more so to induce the Taiwanese electorate to vote for a pro-Beijing party out of fear stemming from the speech.”

The main and determining focus is on the 2024 elections. “If there is a change in the ruling party, things will look much more positive,” says Jonathan Sullivan, a professor at the University of Nottingham. “The combination of the changing definition of the status quo of Tsai Ing-wen – the island’s leader since 2016 – and the support of the United States has made China very concerned about the prolongation of the separation from Taiwan. The key will be whether the DPP – Taiwanese nationalist party – wins again in 2024, because the United States seems determined to back Taiwan, which could increase tensions.

other fronts

The constant tug of war between China and the United States seems to have no end. A visit by Tsai Ing-wen to New York and California has already been announced later this month. He would meet with Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House of Representatives, something that has Beijing on alert and is reminiscent of the episode last August in which hee Nancy Pelosi, then president of that corporation, visited Taiwan and met with Tsai, defying warnings from China. In response, the Asian giant launched military exercises around the island. “The general atmosphere of hostility is being amplified and prompting officials on both sides to exchange warnings,” says Michelle Mengsu Chang.

The position of the Asian giant is clear: “We are not afraid of provocations from the United States,” emphasizes Li Yihu. “We are going to defend our rights. We fight against any kind of force from other countries that interferes with China’s internal affairs,” he adds.

The high point of Sino-US relations is on this issue. Not surprisingly, the ANP approved a 7.2 percent increase for national defense in this year’s budget. “Something that bothers China the most is the interference of other countries in its sovereignty and if the United States continues to do so on issues such as Taiwan, there will be no relaxation of tensions,” says David 3Castrillón Kerrigan, a research professor at the Externado University. .

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in Bali (Indonesia) in November last year tried to ease the tension after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, but everything seems to have gotten worse again with the balloon scandal, which “could have been avoided” , according to the Chinese foreign minister, and the recent bans on TikTok in the United States, something that adds to the so-called ‘chip war’ between the two powers.

“A lot of the strong words between Beijing and Washington right now are just rhetoric. The West mistrusts, but is not afraid of, the Chinese challenge”, explains Stephen Chan.

The other point of tension is given by the active war between Ukraine and Russia. The position of Xi Jinping and his government on a way out through dialogue was viewed with skepticism and dismissed by the West, which called it an “ambiguous position”, especially due to relations with Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Qin Gang hit back at the comments, saying that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow is based on “non-alliance and non-confrontation” and stressed that “China is neither party” to the conflict.

In the eyes of the experts, Xi Jinping’s third term would not resolve the current tensions with the West, but there would be possibilities to ease them. “It’s hard to see how things can get better, but there are important common goals, especially around climate action,” says Professor Sullivan. Something in which Michelle Mengsu Chang agrees: “China and the United States have been related for decades and for millions of people whose lives extend on both sides of the Pacific. The solution might be to shift the focus to ways they can work together, such as public health and the environment.” However, “the problem is that suspicion is high and trust is low,” Sullivan emphasizes.

The truth is also that the war in Ukraine has created a mirror of a war situation that is not being sought, at least in the short term, beyond verbal warnings. Other sectors, such as commercial, energy, rural and technological, are a field of action and competition that Xi Jinping has committed to and on which he would continue to focus because he wants to achieve the modernization of the Asian giant. The question then is what will be the cards that the West and the next president of the United States will play when there is a replacement in the White House.

