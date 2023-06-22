Accountability continues to be a pending issue for Mexican unions. Although the labor reform establishes that these organizations must inform their members about the origin and destination of their resources, only 249 of some 6,000 active unions have complied with this requirement, according to figures from the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration. The director of the Federal Board of Conciliation and Arbitration, Alfonso Domínguez Marrufo, points out that it is a right that the members themselves must demand from their organization, a challenge for the future, for the labor organization itself. “National unions have been held accountable. Many do not do it because the workers have not demanded that right, ”said the manager on Wednesday.

The director of the Federal Center for Labor Conciliation asserted that only those unions with large structures, which have a whole team of accountants such as the IMSS, Pemex or the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) have complied with this requirement. Domínguez Marrufo recognized that a legal change that would allow sanctioning unions that do not render accounts will be evaluated in a next stage of the labor reform. “Nor do we still have too many instruments in the law to be able to enforce this obligation, except for the fine, but the labor courts should already be in the case of a worker’s claim that there is no accountability, and force the union, even impose specific measures of urgency”, admitted the director.

“In many states, unions of merchants, street markets, boleros, taxi drivers were registered and, then, there is still an underworld that are unions, but they are worker associations that do not have a collective bargaining agreement,” he acknowledged. In Mexico, currently, the unionization rate is 17% of all salaried workers.

Three years after the implementation of the labor reform began in Mexico, Domínguez Marrufo reported that to date 23,316 collective labor contracts have been legitimized in the country and there are still 10,140 documents in the validation process. Thus, the labor body expects to close the process of legitimizing collective contracts with about 33,000 records out of a total of 140,000 collective contracts that were registered in the labor boards, before the reform. A purge of contracts that only endorse the agreements that do protect their members and eliminate those documents that only protected the interests of the companies.

To date, the Federal Conciliation Center –which replaced the Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board– reports that they have a conciliation level of 69%. A milestone in labor matters, because this implies that disputes between employer and employee are resolved in less than 45 days and do not have to go through a court, contrary to those lawsuits that could represent an expense of time and resources for the affected party for years. .

“The labor reform does not have the objective of ending the unions or the old unions, it is rather, ending the simulation practices of the unions. You have to renew or die, or (the unions) change their relationship with their workers, or those organizations are destined to disappear because they are going to be left without collective worker contracts”, he concluded. Since the implementation of the labor reform began to date, this change in legislation and the new verification and consultation obligations have involved an investment of 23,000 million pesos.

