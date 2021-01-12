Spain resumes the pulse of political activity with the shock of having to deal with the consequences left by an unprecedented snow and ice storm. The year begins and, to our regret, the virulence of the pandemic means that it continues to be the vehicular issue in the priorities of national and regional executives. All of them are focused, on the one hand, on adopting the measures to stop the third wave of infections and, on the other, on accelerating the campaign of v …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS
Leave a Reply