Of Health editorial

The theme was at the center of the first day of the States General 2023 of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists

The training of today’s cardiologists is a key element in guaranteeing high standards of care. The problem of their shortage was the subject of a heated debate during the States General of Anmco (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists underway these days in Oreno di Vimercate.

In recent years, in light of ever-changing working scenarios, training has embarked on a process of change accelerated by the new needs that emerged during the pandemic wave underlined Fabrizio Oliva, President of Anmco and Director of Cardiology 1 at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan. The first impossibility and then the limitation of travel meant that travel routes were rapidly developed distance education which are still a useful tool today to be integrated into residential training which however confirms its added value thanks to direct interaction, much more effective in consolidating new acquisitions. However, there are still many critical issues in this field which require a clear renewal of training courses. Many events guarantee remote usability (in real time or “on demand”) and practical simulation initiatives are booming, offering a guarantee of involvement, “hands-on” knowledge, the acquisition and improvement of specific but also of operations in multidisciplinary team-working involved in the management of complex clinical scenarios. In this sense, the collaboration between different Scientific Societies could offer added value to “multi-purpose” training events. See also Ophthalmologist Rossetti: 'Prevention of glaucoma starts at 40'

One of the suggestions that come from our younger members and from our Areas – added Massimo Grimaldi – President Designate ANMCO and Director of Cardiology Regional General Hospital F. Miulli of Acquaviva delle Fonti – are the monothematic courses, which offer the possibility of developing a complete path of knowledge, organized not only in the context of congress events, but also as autonomous occasions with a web-based theoretical part and a face-to-face practice. Up-grading phases can also be imagined with opportunity to attend reference centers in Italy and/or abroad. This model partially follows the experiences of the courses dedicated to the “next-generation” promoted by the Anmco Study Center which exploited captivating interactive methods, such as the Gamification of contents and the comparison of learners in a competitive arena that stimulates active participation.



The training of the near future – pointed out Furio Colivicchi – Past President ANMCO and Director of Clinical and Rehabilitative Cardiology of the San Filippo Neri Hospital in Rome – must also take into consideration other now essential elements, such as need for “continuous” training, even for professionals who are no longer young, the increase of female doctors, which involves the importance of developing operating models that facilitate the reconciliation between work activities, training activities and private life and, last but not least, the growing attention to crucial issues such as sustainability and equity. In the final analysis, quality training is necessary, continuous and able to keep pace with the exponential growth of knowledge, which can be used by all operators in the sector. Only in this way will it be possible to guarantee heart patients the best possible care, wherever they are and of whatever social class they belong to. See also HPV, the virus that causes cancer: there is a vaccine, but few use it