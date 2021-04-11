The coronavirus pandemic hit the birth figures in the world hard, accompanied by the economic crisis by which many couples preferred not to have children, which caused a demographic decline.

In this context, the psychiatrist and sexologist Walter Ghedin opined that in April 2020, in a note of Clarion, said he did not believe that “The quarantine was going to favor a” baby boom “. It is that people changed the patterns of their atavistic behaviors. Therefore, he stated that “The presence of the other 24 hours a day, that of the children who require more attention, and the anxiety caused by the confinement, all goes to the detriment of intimacy”.

In less percentage, then, the “Pandemials”, “coronary babies” or “quarantines”, the latter will be a series that tells stories of babies born in quarantine. And our reader talks about this in his letter today.

With the hugs limited only to their parents, because the affection of grandparents and other relatives was lacking, these babies opened their eyes in a new world. New to us. For them the chinstrap is just another garment, and the new customs that we go through as a society will be their daily life, a common routine that they will go through when they reach adulthood.

Faced with the misfortune that the virus generates, Pablo bets that these children are “Those in charge of human survival, and of making this world a better place”. That is the challenge you face for the new era. And that is why Antoine de Saint-Exupéry immerses himself in the feelings of love and hope that feed our life represented in a child. “The Little Prince”, who turned 78 on April 6, does not lose its validity.