The Brics summit that concluded last week –meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa– it had been heralded as a watershed event that could change the contours of international relations. Some compared it to the 1955 Bandung Conference, which laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement, while others anticipated progress towards an alternative system of global governance suitable for a multipolar world. But what the summit demonstrated is that grievances shared by members do not translate into a shared vision.

the Brics have always been more about declarations than substance, with each partner using the forum as a platform to advance their own interests.

The bloc’s decision to admit six new members – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – would seem to support the Brics’ predictions of a recast world order. After all, it is rumored that more than 40 countries competed to belong to the bloc, although a formal list was never released.

But the expansion of the bloc – like the push for de-dollarization – does not go beyond addressing the issues that are easiest to solve. The summit offered few solutions to the enormous and thorny global challenges that require urgent attention. And this is likely to remain the case: the Brics have always been more about statements than substance, with each partner using the forum as a platform to advance their own interests. A broader, and even more heterogeneous, membership will prevent consensus on important issues.

The South African case

Let’s start with South Africa, the host country of the summit. The country was not only excluded from the G7 summit earlier this year; He has also faced criticism for his alleged neutral stance in the Ukraine war., and the United States has accused him of delivering arms and ammunition to Russia. In a speech on the 20th, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that “some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices,” and vowed not to “get drawn into a conflict between global powers.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has taken pains to highlight South Africa’s ties to China: their bilateral relationship, he recently commented, “is almost as old as our democracy.” But South Africa’s “biggest trading partner” is not China, as Ramaphosa alleges, but the European Union, and South Africa trades more with the EU and the United States than with the other Brics.

For South Africa, the Brics are a convenient platform to boost their leadership in Africa and for the rest of the world.

His great promoter

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Brics Summit. Photo:

China has always had similar designs for the Brics: use it as a tool of geopolitical influence, including to defend an alternative vision of global governance. In this sense, the recent meeting was particularly important. After the agreement between Japan, South Korea and the United States to expand economic and security cooperation, the summit offered an opportunity for China to push forward its vision of the Brics as a full-scale alternative to the G7, with Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in command.

The Brics members are likely to come to embrace some of China’s priority issues, such as countering “unilateral and protectionist measures” such as trade sanctions. And, even in areas where they disagree, China could use its economic weight – the country represents 70% of the bloc’s GDP – to influence. After all, he was the main defender of the enlargement of the group; a measure that the others, with the exception of Russia, rejected – until they stopped doing it.

The Kremlin, for its part, sees the Brics as a fundamental means of confronting Russia’s international isolation.. Russian President Vladimir Putin – who participated in the summit virtually, so as not to be detained by an International Criminal Court warrant – used his time on the “stand” to try to rally support for his narrative about the war in Ukraine. In broader terms, Russia – like China – hopes that the Brics can build alternatives to Western-led initiatives and alliances.

Not all the Brics share this vision. India, which is locked in a protracted border conflict with China, wants to represent the Global South on the world stage, especially to promote economic development. But he also wants to maintain an independent foreign policy. For this reason, India rejected the idea that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) – with Australia, Japan and the United States – resembled a military alliance. Brazil, another flawed democracy, also seems to prefer true nonalignment, and has ambitions to act as a diplomatic balancer.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brics summit.

few results

The final communiqué offers a lot of aspirational rhetoric, but not much else. Criticizing the international order is much easier than building a new one.

Divergent visions and interests have hampered the Brics since its inception. As Jim O’Neill – who coined the term (then Bric) in 2001 – wrote in 2021, beyond “creating the Bank of the Brics, today known as the New Development Bank” and meeting annually, “it is hard to see what has the group achieved? Since then, little has changed; a multitude of new members will hardly contribute to the coherence of the group –let alone its effectiveness–.

The last summit could have included important talks on issues such as the introduction of a common Brics currency and the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which Russia recently thwarted. But, as is often the case at these meetings, the final communiqué offers a lot of aspirational rhetoric – such as commitments to “inclusive multilateralism” and “mutually accelerated growth” – but not much else. Criticizing the international order is much easier than building a new one.

But although this summit of the Brics does not mean the end of the current order, it does highlight how far the widespread claims against it have gone, and how willing many countries are to challenge the status quo. The West must watch out for warning signs.

The new partners

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia will join the bloc of emerging Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in January 2024, which seeks to expand its global influence. An overview of the six new members: Argentina:

The third largest economy in Latin America, it is facing endemic inflation, in double digits for more than twelve years and currently close to 115% year-on-year. In the first seven months of the year, the cumulative increase in the cost of living reached 60.2%, and despite social assistance, close to 40% of the 46 million Argentines live in poverty. Argentina also has difficulties paying a debt of 44,000 million dollars to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). His candidacy was supported by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who criticized the “suffocating” loans from international organizations.

(Read: The unemployment rate in the US rises three tenths, these are the consequences) Saudi Arabia:

The world’s leading oil exporter and the largest Arab economy. Worried about being less dependent on fossil fuels, this ultra-conservative country has launched a major program of economic and societal reforms in recent years. The kingdom registered an annual GDP growth of 8.5% in 2022. The current population is estimated at 32.2 million inhabitants, the majority under 30 years of age. United Arab Emirates:

The federation of seven emirates, heavyweight of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), has been diversifying its economy for decades and depends less and less on hydrocarbons, which represent 30% of the GDP of this country of about 10 million dollars. population. The Emirates, the first Arab country with a nuclear power plant, built two of the largest solar parks in the world in Abu Dhabi, the capital, and Dubai, the financial, real estate and tourist center of the region. Allies of Saudi Arabia and the United States, and with good relations with Russia or China, they were the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.

(Follow: The opposition in Mexico chooses its only candidate for the 2024 presidential elections) Iran:

With an economy heavily affected by harsh international sanctions, it has the world’s second largest gas reserves, after Russia, and the fourth largest proven oil reserves. The sanctions of the United States (after the end of the nuclear agreement in 2018), isolated this country from 88 million inhabitants of the international financial system. The persistent collapse of the national currency fuels runaway inflation. Since the beginning of the year, Iran has been very active on the diplomatic scene, with the ambition to reduce its isolation by strengthening ties with China and Russia, and by reconciling with its Arab neighbors. Egypt:

Headquarters of the Arab League, it is a major player on the Arab diplomatic scene. The country’s economy, one of the world’s top grain importers, was hit hard by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, which sent wheat prices soaring. Inflation reached 36.8% in June, an absolute record in this country of 105 million inhabitants. Heavily indebted, Egypt has had to resort to bailouts from Gulf countries and the IMF in recent years. Ethiopia:

The second most populous country in Africa with 123 million inhabitants, it was during the 2010s one of the most dynamic economies in the world. But its growth was thwarted by the covid-19 pandemic, weather catastrophes, the conflict in the Tigre region (north) and the war in Ukraine. The country remains one of the least developed in the world according to the UNDP’s Human Development Index. Traditionally non-aligned, it has close ties with Russia and China (its main trading partner), but also with the United States.

