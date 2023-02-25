The road between Kramatorsk and Liman, in the north of the Donetsk province, is a bumpy obstacle course. A wheel can go into a hole and take the car straight to the center of the earth. But that’s what there is. Trucks, tanks and armored vehicles dominate a 42-kilometre route into which groups of volunteers with vans loaded with food sneak in whenever possible to help the few civilians who are still there.

The drama that lives in Limán is the same one suffered by 18 million Ukrainians who endure a war within another war. The fear of Russian bombs is joined by the fear of dying of hunger or freezing. The United Nations has made an appeal this week to allied countries to gather humanitarian aid worth 3,700 million euros and allocate it to the most urgent cases. Of the 18 million people in need, 11.1 million are fast approaching the edge of survival. Limán, the city that has suffered an immense punishment in the last year and that was abandoned by the Russians in mid-October, leaving it naked, in ruins and without food, is one of the sad examples of that other front of the war conflict known as no one humanitarian volunteers.

Russian and Ukrainian artillery roars in the background when you enter this enclave that Moscow had under its control between May and October, when its troops were forced to withdraw about to be surrounded by the Ukrainian army. The loss of Limán provoked the anger of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who raised the option of resorting to “tactical nuclear weapons” to the Kremlin to avoid this type of defeat.

As they do once a month, volunteers from the Kramatorsk Evangelical Church come here with bags of food rations, freshly baked bread and firewood. “We help about 150 families and the needs are great because they have lost everything,” reports Aleksander Sukhykh, head of the group who is behind the wheel of a van that is awaited by looks that pass through the windows and freeze the heart. Hungry eyes. This is one of the many organizations dedicated to distributing aid in the frontline area, a key job for the survival of civilians who refuse to leave their land. A risky job that is carried out under the permanent threat of an attack.

Sergei Stechenko, passport in hand, gives thanks and thanks to the volunteers, telling them it’s his 64th birthday. “It is a great gift, but if I have to ask for something from the heart, it is peace, let’s sit down and talk once and for all to sign peace, it is the most important thing”, asks this trucker who fought in Afghanistan with the Red Army and confesses that “ Then we didn’t know the reason for that war and now we don’t understand this one either. We don’t understand anything, it’s crazy. He places the bag they have given him on the rack of his blue bicycle and gets lost on the frozen ground of Volhodonska street, one of the most affected by the fighting.

Employed for five months



Zvieta is in charge of organizing the distribution and calculates that in Limán “there are no more than 5,000 people left, we have resisted here from the beginning and we will not leave because this is our home.” Consulted about the needs of the residents, she affirms that “the arrival of more food, medicine and material to cover the broken windows is urgent because winter is very harsh, but if we really need something, it is peace, that peace be restored to us and we will come forward”.

Zvieta recalls that during the Russian occupation “we were in the basements, we barely went outside and we had no contact with anyone. In October we left the shelters and realized that there were very few of us left and that the concept of community has disappeared, each one fighting for their survival”. The occupation lasted for five months, a time in which Moscow had time to rename the town Krasnyi Lyman (Red Limán), the name from the Soviet era. As soon as the last soldier withdrew, he was simply Limán again.

The distribution is carried out in order and everyone waits their turn to collect the aid and return to their homes. Here faces, names and surnames are put on some of those 18 million Ukrainians who urgently need humanitarian assistance, according to the balance made by the UN on the first anniversary of the invasion.

Irina cries. She can’t hold back her tears when she receives the bag of food from her. “I never imagined that when I grew up I would be homeless! My house was destroyed and I only have these clothes left, I live thanks to the aid, I have nothing else.

Lidia Titarienko walks away pulling a sleigh with her treasure in the form of canned food, sugar, flour, pasta and bread. She is 71 years old, she walks with difficulty, she confesses that the months she spent in the basement have damaged her knees, but she does not lose her smile. “You have to move on”, she repeats herself when she is asked about life after the end of the occupation. The war has taken her husband and her son. The war has taken the lives of places like Limán.