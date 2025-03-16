There are many examples of great works carried out in the world and in Spain by the business giants of Spanish construction. The expansion of the Panama Canal, the AVE La Meca-Medina, the AVE to Galicia or the Bay of the Bay of Cádiz, for example. Works that «position Spain as first level in the world of civil engineering, we are giants in the countryside. The extension of the JFK airport, the Toronto Metro or the Riad or Lima Metro demonstrate the new challenges where our professionals show training, innovative technology and sustainability in the performances, ”says Vicente Negro Valdecantos, professor of Environmental Technologies of the UPM.

If we take into account all these buildings and the forecasts of 3.5% in the construction activity in Spain, we could only talk about the most positive side of the infrastructure sector. Also adding that the State will receive 163,030 million euros of European funds of the recovery, transformation and resilience (PRTR) plan: 79,870 million in lost grants and 86,160 million in financial loans. It increases investment, comes money from Europe and the country has strong talented companies capable of responding to the challenges of the sector. However, there are obstacles that do not leave the sector to grow as it should and there are elements that play against them, such as the increase in the price of the materials or the uncertainty that the possible tariffs of Donald Trump bring.

Anna Merino, partner of Economics in Strategy, strategic consulting of PWC, talks about the role of special importance of civil works for her contribution to the construction of infrastructure necessary for social and economic development such as roads and bridges, treatment plants, water distribution networks, data centers, etc. “Modern infrastructure promotes the growth of productivity and competitiveness, public health and quality of life, help in connectivity and to address the demographic challenge, as well as the energy transition,” he says. In addition to the social benefits mentioned, in 2022 the construction of all these infrastructure had an impact on the Spanish economy of 18,352 million euros of GDP and 272,875 jobs. «For every million inverted euros, 780,571 euros in GDP and 12 jobs are generated. For a country, high institutional quality, a human capital capable of incorporating the advances generated into the productive system, as well as adequate infrastructure are essential elements for economic development, ”says Merino.

From Seopan, the Association of Construction and Infrastructure Concessionaires, they believe that the European Rearme Plan is an opportunity to boost the cross -border strategic infrastructure network and facilitate, among other aspects, the transport of heavy equipment by rail. “It is an opportunity for infrastructure and we should not put it aside,” says Julián Núñez, president of the entity. “Sustainability and resilience are priority axes in the global and national infrastructure policy, counting for it with the impulse of the PRTR, which has mobilized 15,279 million euros in civil works tender in 2019-2024,” he adds. Its recent and final report of Investment Needs in Infrastructure in Spain carried out with engineering Sener identifies Multiple investment lines Related to the modernization and sustainable adaptation of infrastructure, which represent more than 113,000 million euros in modernization of transport infrastructure (55,000 million), the integral water cycle (44.5 billion) and of the environment and public equipment (14.200 million).









Núñez recalls that the expected growth of 3.5%is due to the increase in the residential building of new construction (+9%) and, to a lesser extent, due to housing rehabilitation (+3.2%). “The civil works, however, will show a more moderate growth (+1.4%), due to the end of the impulse of the PRTr in public procurement, driven by the State (+2.3%) and with limited growth in communities (+0.5%) and local administrations (-1.3%),” he adds. As for the non-residential building, a 1.7% growth is estimated in 2025, supported by the increase in public tender for social equipment (+32%) and non-residential public building (+15%), «although private activity continues to decrease (-8.1% on visa surface), and in residential rehabilitation it continues the positive tendency of the last year, with an expected increase of the+3.2% Growth of square meters authorized for reform in 2024, ”he says. The president of Seopan recalls that the priority for civil works remains the reform of the regulation and practice of public procurement “to achieve the objective of public investment that the country needs in creation and modernization of infrastructure, of 350,000 million euros in the next decade.”

Miriam Martínez García, director of the University Master of Planning and Management of Infrastructure at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM), considers that one of the most relevant challenges facing the sector is “the optimization of the exploitation of infrastructure relying on an adequate digitalization of them. There is still a long way to go in some sectors of civil engineering, globally, ”he says. The introduction of IoT or artificial intelligence (AI) is the steps that we are already beginning to give, «and without a doubt the digital twin (DT) that will revolutionize operations in our infrastructure. The hybridization of civil engineering with technology is undoubtedly our future, ”he says.

Remember that the sector is putting a great emphasis for a long time in the design and construction of infrastructure capable of resisting the effects of climate change, through the use of materials and techniques that increase the durability and adaptability of infrastructure, making them more resilient, with the use of LED technology, intelligent transport systems (STIs), recycling of construction materials, etc. “In addition, it continues to innovate in new, more efficient forms of construction, which generate less energy consumption, less waste, etc.,” he says.

As the teacher recalls, a good planning arises from knowledge and analysis of reality, and from the future projection of real needs, “and without a doubt it always requires credible starting information, this has not always been so unfortunately, and we have a few samples of it in our geography.” He points out that infrastructure management is a usual role in engineers, and “we usually have basic technical knowledge, but not as specific as required in a concessionary company, for example, or in the administration and in particular it is suffered as economic training, this is usually our pending subject,” he reflects. The UPM road engineers, from the Master in Infrastructure Planning and Management, is contributing its grain of sand to complement the good base training of engineers who carry out the planning and exploitation of infrastructure. “The Dana last October highlighted many deficiencies in some infrastructure,” he adds.

Maintenance

“The engineers take very seriously the maintenance of infrastructure, because we are aware since our formation time that infrastructure has great relevance in people’s lives,” says Miriam Martínez García. The problem is that decision -making in this regard “must be taken by administrations, we just execute it,” he adds.

For the UMP Environmental Technologies Professor, the question of infrastructure planning and management brings wounds or scars, but believes that from the university perspective you have to be honest. “In the first place, in relation to water it is necessary to resume the idea of ​​a national hydrological plan, protection against floods, extreme events, carry out channels and dams of dams, cleaning of rivers and transfer of competencies to the Ministry of Transportation,” he says. A second aspect in relation to the sea, missing “a coast plan to analyze the causes and possible recoveries of the weak and fragile strip that are the beaches subject to climate change and the rise in sea level.” In the field of energy, “the commitment to clean energy and the latest nuclear centrals.”

Complex tenders

Concha Santos, president of ANCI, the Association of Non -Cotizadas Construmers (responsible for 20% of the public works that are executed in Spain) highlights two fundamental problems in public procurement. On the one hand, “the mismatch of bidding prices with the reality of the costs of execution of the works and risks assumed by contractor companies, which entails the risk of deserted tenders.” And on the other, “the complexity and rigidity of the procedures linked to the execution phase, which limits the management capacity of the construction director, which complicates agile management, affecting the deadlines ». Something that affects all contracts equally, regardless of its size or technical complexity, so you have to focus on reforms that can optimize the system as a whole.

«Among them, the modification of the current price review mechanism, so that it is automatic in all contracts and that also includes the review of the labor in an environment such as the current one, of continuous increase in labor costs; The review of the regulation of abnormally low offers to avoid the risk of viability of the contracts, or the simplification of the complex processing of the current modified system to avoid the delays in the deadlines during contractual execution ”, puts as examples. However, in addition to reforming certain aspects of public procurement procedures, it is also necessary to “make proper use of them in order to optimize the efficiency of public spending and maximize the return to the citizen.”

Pending challenges

This week Seopan presented to the press its usual annual report that includes the situation of the sector and the challenges ahead and one of the issues addressed was precisely the modernization in public procurement. “We work in an important proposal for a contract law in the public sector that we want to discuss with the Government,” said Julián Núñez. This association points out that the sector requires various regulatory changes Related to the necessary mandatory price review and the reactivation of the concessional model to make the priority investments that are urgent in the country, the impulse of collaborative models to improve the efficiency in public procurement and guarantee the fulfillment of deadlines and budgets, the limitation of the use of own means by the public administrations and the renewal of a system of classification of contractors inefficient and obsolete.

It should be remembered that there are several materials subject to a large price increase in 2024, such as steel (+36%), aluminum (+12%), electricity (+54%), gas (+29.6%) and cement (+5.6%). Hence they ask to restore in the specifications the obligation of the pricing procedure, eliminated in 2015 by the DESINTEXATION LAW. In addition, for Seopan it is a priority to expand the maximum reviewable limit of the exceptional price review from 20% to 30% to rebalance contracts for works prior to 2021, by seriously compromising the execution of important high -speed and highway projects of the State.