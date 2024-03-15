Egan Bernal continues to recover his best form and is ready for his next challenge: The Ineos Grenadiers team confirmed him as one of the leaders for the Tour of Catalonia, which will run from March 18 to 24.

Bernal is part of a luxury roster, which will include his compatriot Brandon Rivera, the British Geraint Thomas and Ethan Hayter, the Belgian Laurent de Plus, the Spanish Óscar Rodríguez and the Italian Salvatore Puccio.

In his first three races of 2024, Egan has not left the Top 10: he was fifth in the Tour Colombia, third in O Gran Camiño and seventh in Paris-Nice. He will now try to return to the podium in Catalonia, where he already finished third in 2020.

Egan Bernal Photo:AFP Share

While his next race arrives, Egan trained with a luxury partner on European roads: his compatriot Rigoberto Urán.

The 'Toro de Urrao' could not finish the Paris-Nice due to illness and for now he is training to regain physical fitness. EF ProCycling did not include it in any of its rosters for the next competitions, Milan-San Remo, Coppi-Bartali Week and the Tour of Catalonia.

This was Egan and Rigo's training together in Europe

Meanwhile, the two Colombians took the opportunity to add kilometers of preparation and Rigo put together a video on his social networks in which they are seen pedaling together. And there, Egan gave him a challenge.

“Record this one for me,” Bernal told him, and he hit him with a kick in which Urán couldn't reach him. “Very nice, g…”, the Antioquian responded.

In the Tour of Catalonia, in addition to Bernal, the presence of Nairo Quintana is also confirmed, in the Movistar rider's return to a test in Europe after leaving Arkea-Samsic.

