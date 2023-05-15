When Helena Riera left Venezuela, fed up with politics, with lines to buy food, she had running water in her house. It was the year 2015 and Nicolás Maduro had starred in a scene that marked her, an episode that in the recent Venezuelan tragedy is known as the Dakazo. The Chavista leader ordered lower prices at an electrical appliance store called Daka, and people crowded to fight over a toaster or a hair dryer. She has returned to Venezuela in 2023, after almost eight years living in Chile and in some way she has already adapted to the daily life of waiting for the tanker truck that they must pay to have water in Carora, a town in the Venezuelan plains. The country to which she arrives is not better, but it is another. “If things go wrong I’ll go back, but it’s not my plan to go wrong. I know where I came from, I don’t have any financial strategic goals. I return for emotional and personal reasons, ”she says by phone.

Helena could be counted among the at least 2,000 foreigners who have left Santiago de Chile this year, according to the Government of that country a few weeks ago. A flow, above all, of Venezuelans who, for the most part, have undertaken another migration process to the United States, which puts pressure on the Joe Biden Administration, of which a group touches base in their country on their return. They are part of an uncertain return of Venezuelans, a trickle that began to be noticeable in the last year, which for some specialists such as the researcher Anitza Freites, from the Andrés Bello Catholic University, could be between 3% and 6% of the near of seven million who have left and continue to leave Venezuela in search of a better life, according to the latest UNHCR data. By the end of 2022, the Venezuelan government reported just 31,000 returnees with the so-called Plan Vuelta a la Patria, which since the pandemic has arranged flights for the return of Venezuelans, and with this has fueled the narrative about the recovery of the country from which everyone was leaving.

In Chile, Helena had papers and voted. Although she is a social communicator, she had migrant jobs as a receptionist, in a coffee kiosk that she managed to set up, or teaching drawing workshops that allowed her to live. She also had a sentimental relationship that ended with her reasons for being in that country. Like her, her brother and her sister-in-law also returned from Chile this year, with another story and motivations after accusing the blow of the pandemic. “My brother was previously fired from a job due to downsizing before the pandemic. Then he started working for Uber and the banks were eating them with the payment of a loan for an apartment that they bought and could not continue paying ”.

In those years Helena saw the evolution of the country that welcomed her. “When I arrived they told us Venezuelans, ‘you do, Peruvians don’t.’ Now everywhere is ‘Venezuelan culiao, go back to your country. I saw xenophobia arise.” Upon returning to Venezuela, he also appreciates a change, which he likes in a bittersweet way. “Here no one stops the government anymore, that gives me some peace of mind. We are too screwed, this is a disaster, but self-management has emerged and no one expects anything anymore. Like in my house, where there has been no water for four years but now the tanker truck is called and each family solves it ”, says the 34-year-old Venezuelan. “Now I feel that this is a country without a state where people make a living as they can.” One of Helena’s plans is to set up an art school for children in her town. “Here I can do it, because I have the networks and the family. Not being isolated helps,” she says. “It makes me very happy to be able to carry out this project that I have always had and with it overcome the conditions in which the country is.”

make dollars

In 2016, Ángel Silva took a six-day bus trip to emigrate to Lima. They told him that in Peru he was going to fill up with money. At three months he took his wife and his two children. He worked as a mechanic and as a heavy-duty truck driver. He lived closely the xenophobia against Venezuelans. At a job they accused him of being a thief. On a bus trip he tried to mediate for a lady whose driver did not want to return the change, he was stabbed that ended in a fight and he was detained for that. His children were able to study, they learned English from a young age and he was able to save to make an unexpected plane trip last December to attend his father-in-law’s funeral, a return that they took advantage of to stay after six years without seeing the family. He says his experience wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t good either.

“When I was in Venezuela they told me to go to Peru, they told me that I was going to fill up with money and I crashed. Now when my friends there ask me how Venezuela is doing, I tell them that it is undergoing a process of change, but as long as this government is in place, not much will change. I tell them that if they want to return, try, without losing their papers there. The dollarization of the country is the main change he perceives. When Ángel left, having dollars without government authorization was a crime. “I am excited about the return, I have not thought about the possibility of returning to Peru. Of course, here I work a lot. I go out at 3 or 4 in the morning to work because yes or yes every day I have to make dollars, ”he says during a break in his day as a taxi driver. He has plans to set up a street food stall to round off the income.

Kelinger Colmenares also does not draw a positive balance from her migration experience in the city of Yachuachí, in southern Ecuador. Three years ago he arrived in that country at the age of 20 and a month-old baby, after his partner of Ecuadorian origin managed to establish himself. But she could not get papers, or take the make-up course that she expected, or work to earn her own income, or enroll her daughter in a school that she could only take dance classes. She also lived terrified by the violence in that city taken over by organized crime and drug trafficking. “Everyone tells me why I’m going back, but staying in a country where I have to wait for my partner to get paid to do something wears me out emotionally and mentally,” he wrote on WhatsApp this week from the bus on which he was returning to Venezuela. This Friday she arrived in Caracas and was received at the bus terminal with flowers, hugs and sweets from her family. She will live with her sister while she manages to earn money to finish building the house they left halfway in the Carapita neighborhood, in western Caracas, when they decided to leave. “They tell me that everything is the same here, but it is very hard to see your family go through difficult situations and not be with them. For me, money is made anywhere in the world”.

Kelinger Colmenares, 23, is reunited with her family in Caracas after spending three years in Ecuador. Courtesy

new destinations

Anitza Freites is about to publish the results of a qualitative investigation in which she approaches the incipient phenomenon of returnees. “From what we have seen in in-depth interviews conducted at the border, without knowing if these people have already settled in the country, there is a profile of young people who left without a well-thought-out migration plan, who went to try it, with experience of life in Venezuela where the cost of services, for example, is nil, something that is an abnormal situation”, explains the researcher. This flow coincides with the tightening of restrictions in various countries in the region that initially opened their doors to them and also with a slight illusion of economic recovery in Venezuela from the lifting of some controls that Chavismo has carried out and the spontaneous advance of the dollarization, along with inflation and currency devaluation. “The The situation has become very difficult for Venezuelans in recent months who are being deported in Chile and Peru and on the border with the United States. They are in a kind of vulnerability and involved in the political game of some elites who use the immigration issue giving signs of xenophobia to try to increase their popularity. The study that Freites is doing anticipates the reintegration challenges that a return on a larger scale could imply.

For the sociologist Claudia Vargas, who researches migration at the Simón Bolívar University, it is key to evaluate what she calls “the vocation of permanence” to measure the dimensions of this flow. “There is also a circular migration that returns to see the family, run errands and return to the country they left or to other countries. The evidence of this is the increase in the mobility of Venezuelans through the Darién plug. The tightening of immigration policies makes them want to leave those countries but to achieve what they wanted when they left. In the region, which until 2018 was a lifeline for the second wave of Venezuelans, there has been no effective, legal or economic integration of migrants, which fuels political discourse that can end in discriminatory acts.”

Vargas identifies a new wave of Venezuelans in a context in which destinations have diversified and also violations of their rights. The new north for migrants, the researcher points out, is the United States, and as evidence is the crisis on the border with Mexico, followed by Spain, where Venezuelans lead the requests for asylum.

A survey by Consultores 21 presented last month reveals that 3 out of 10 Venezuelans intend to leave the country, 48% have at least one family member abroad, and a third of households receive remittances regularly. The search for developed countries after failed attempts in Latin America may be, according to Vargas, the beginning of a trend and refers to the two deportations of Venezuelans that have occurred from Germany this year.

“The country is not better, but it is another country,” says Samuel Ramos, who arrived from Buenos Aires two weeks ago without a return ticket, for now. When he arrived in Argentina in 2018, a dollar was worth 20 pesos and today inflation has skyrocketed the price to more than 500. Nothing that is not familiar to a Venezuelan. Samuel worked as a laborer, waiter and bicycle delivery man until he was able to establish himself as an online English teacher with which he could live there. “I have not come from Argentina because I was sick, but because I had been away for five years and wanted to come and evaluate. There are things that I can do there and not here and others that I can do here and not there”.

