Steam is the digital platform that has the most extensive video game library on the planet and every day, more companies are seeking to publish their games on the platform created by Gabe Newellnot only to generate more income through the sale of content, but also to position your product from live broadcasts.

PlayStation It has not wanted to be left behind and since 2020 it decided to enter the computer market with force, adapting some of its most iconic franchises, however, it has obtained contrasting results with respect to the peak users who have simultaneously played each of such products.

None of the titles under the baton of playstation studios has crossed the barrier of 100,000 playerswell god of war reached 73,529, while Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Part II they did the same with 56,557 and 36,496, respectively.

The arachnid superhero shows atypical behavior, since he Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered had 66,436, but Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales it failed to reach 14,000. Below this range is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection with just over 10,000.

On the other hand, exclusive to playstation 5 that were converted for compatible devices have performed much less than expected: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (8,757) Returnal (6,691) and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (610). In the case of Predator: Hunting Groundsreleased near the end of the cycle of ps4has only gathered 1,500 as the top of gamers at the same time.

In counterpart, Microsoft has enjoyed a better position having crossed the gap of the 200,000 thanks to Halo Infinite (272,586) and one step down in the figures of five zeros, it is located Halo: The Master Chief Collection (161,024), giving the Master Chief a warm welcome in the world of personal computers.

force horizon 5 doubled the numbers of its predecessor, reaching 81,096 users, sea ​​of ​​thieves with 66,906, Microsoft Flight Simulator acquired 61,829 and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition scratched the 40,000. The hardest blow took him Hi Fi Rush having 6,132, despite being one of the best entertainment experiences this year.

In addition to the examples cited above, company productions third party have witnessed better results, among which are: Elden Ring (953,426), Hogwarts Legacy (879,308), as well as the recent and successful Baldur’s Gate 3 (814,666).

PlayStation has sought to diversify its business portfolio towards the PC market with the intention of amortizing the development costs of its AAA licenses, reaping bittersweet results on his way. It will be very interesting to see what is the impact of his next games as service in the medium and long term.

Yes ok Microsoft has better health in this area, the reality is that the companies of the desktop consoles are still a long way from reaching the most played software in the history of Steam: PUBG: Battlegrounds (3,257,248), lost ark (1,325,305) and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (1,818,773).