The world needs between 10,000 and 14,000 million doses of coronavirus vaccine this year to leave behind the worst pandemic in a century. And although humans have been able to develop a dozen different vaccines at an unprecedented speed – and there are another 200 in the research phase – the goal of producing the necessary vials to protect the 7,800 million inhabitants of the planet seems a challenge. chimera. The Intelligence Unit of The Economist predicts that the 85 poorest countries “will not receive the doses they need until 2023.”

Failure to achieve this end, experts warn, can have fatal consequences. Although the first world is vaccinated, as long as the virus continues to circulate in other parts of the planet, the risk that variants will emerge that render the doses already administered ineffective – almost 1,000 million, nine out of 10 in rich countries – multiplies. “No one will be safe until we all are,” is the phrase that most fortunately sums up the situation.

This problem has focused on the possibility of approving within the World Trade Organization (WTO) a patent exemption on vaccines, something that has never been done universally. “Patents are a straitjacket that prevent new manufacturers from entering the market and increasing production,” says Raquel González, head of Institutional Relations at Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Guillem López-Casasnovas, director of the Center for Research in Economics and Health at Pompeu Fabra University (Barcelona), explains that the exemption is something that is regulated and can be done, but considers it difficult to get ahead. “The pharmaceutical companies would not like it because of the precedent it creates and these companies have their headquarters in rich countries, so the logical thing is that they defend their industry,” he says.

This is what happened last October, when India and South Africa proposed in the WTO the patent exemption for all drugs and medical supplies necessary to face the pandemic. They met with the rejection of the European Union, the United States, Japan, Switzerland and other rich countries. The organization will debate the measure again next May.

Since October, however, something important has changed: the industry has shown signs that it will not be able to produce everything the world expected this year. This has increased doubts that the model promoted by the pharmaceutical companies, based on voluntary agreements between companies (up to 260 have been signed), called “voluntary licenses”, so that other laboratories can manufacture the drugs developed by the company at a lower price. patent, be able to put all the necessary factories to work.

“The truth is that so far this has not been achieved and there is unused production capacity in countries such as Brazil, South Africa and Pakistan,” says Rafael Vilasanjuan, director of Global Analysis and Development at the ISGlobal institute (Barcelona). This expert considers that the exemption “could increase somewhat” the global production of vaccines, but stresses that more important would be “the incentive it will provide for companies to share knowledge.”

A recent letter from the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed the need to increase world production capacity. The lack of vaccines has also hit Covax, the platform that drives the organization to provide vaccines to the poorest countries, which is being unable to achieve modest goals such as immunizing 20% ​​of the population of the least developed countries.

The Farmaindustria employers’ association is practically the only one that continues to defend that the sector will be able to produce this year “between 10,000 and 12,000 million doses”, which is what the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Duke University estimates will be needed. “They would be enough to vaccinate 70-75% of the population worldwide and achieve group immunity,” says a spokesperson.

The experts consulted, however, believe that it is impossible for the sector to manufacture enough doses to protect the world population in 2021. “The companies overestimated their production capacity. They have surely run into bottlenecks that they did not have due to the high demand and limited supplies ”, says Beatriz González López-Valcárcel, professor at the University of Las Palmas and an expert in Health Economics.

Fernando Lamata, former Secretary General of the Ministry of Health and currently a member of the Association for Fair Access to Medicines, highlights that “about 15 million vaccines are being produced daily, when 60 or 70 million would be needed to protect the population this year. world population”. “The patent exemption would have two advantages: it allows you to increase production and reduces the price of doses,” he adds.

It has been the signs that the industry may not be able to meet expectations that have fueled a debate in which the Spanish Government even entered last Thursday when announcing that it was “preparing a proposal” on the exemption of patents and stressed that these they cannot be “a brake” in the fight against the pandemic.

Despite the turn in the debate, experts warn of the complexity that the exemption would have. The knowledge transfer processes in the manufacture of vaccines are “extraordinarily complex and the necessary quality controls limit the number of possible manufacturers”, explains González López-Valcárcel. “I would be terrified if hundreds of small factories here and there start to manufacture vaccines without exhaustive quality control. I do not consider that the exemption is viable, it is better to work with the industry to overcome the problems that arise ”, he adds.

López-Casasnovas warns that “it may be the case that, if the patent exemption is approved, the factories capable of producing with the quality levels required by European countries or the United States are almost the same as those already working. The problem also resides in the ability to have raw material and, let’s not forget, the ability to administer the vaccines of the target countries ”.

This expert considers that, “either by rescuing the patent or supporting Covax”, what is really important is to have the financial resources that the WHO lacks, and in this sense, he sees initiatives recently launched such as the creation of a ” tax on companies that have profited from the pandemic ”, as proposed by economist Gabriel Zucman.

The best example in Spain of the complexity of knowledge transfer processes is that of Laboratorios Rovi, which began its collaboration with Moderna in December to fill and label its vaccine vials. Both companies decided to take their cooperation further and the Spanish company will also produce the active principle, but the first doses will not see the light until the third quarter of this year, according to Javier López-Belmonte, vice president of the company. He defends that “the pharmaceutical industry has made and is making a very important effort to find solutions to this global pandemic.”

Lamata admits that they are “complex plants and processes, but with will and leadership it is possible to adapt them.” “There are sufficient industrial facilities, as revealed by a study by the KEI organization that has collected more than 140 plants around the world. What we have seen so far is that, when they have wanted, companies have been able to complete the process in a period of three to six months, “he continues.

Irene Bernal, a researcher at Salud por Derecho, an entity that advocates universal access to drugs and the end of patents, highlights another drawback that licenses have for the global fight against the pandemic. “They are agreements between two parties, in which the patent holder decides what to transfer, how and under what conditions. They are not transparent agreements at all. This is not going to solve the demand problem that we have right now ”, he sums up.

Bernal admits that the exemption “may take a few months to bear fruit, but that is a problem that we would not have if it had been approved in October and cannot serve as an argument for not doing it now.” “Especially if we look a little longer in the long term. New variants may require more doses. The disease can become seasonal. Let’s do now what we did not do in October and avoid being here for a year like now ”, he concludes.