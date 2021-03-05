A few decades ago, not so many, no one in Spain was surprised that a family did not have a car. But, in the last 40 or 50 years, things have changed: today Many people take it for granted that everyone owns a car, as if it were a mechanical appendage that inevitably arises with age. When someone does not meet those expectations and explains that no, they do not, the reaction of surprise often has an undertone of pity or suspicion, as if breaking that social commandment turns the other into a kind of misfit, someone who has been left off the hook or who has failed to mature properly.

“It seems that the automobile is something universal, but that point of view must be questioned. Many people cannot enjoy autonomous access to a car: due to age, income, physical condition … », Rebate Alfonso Sanz Alduán, expert in sustainable mobility and Gea21 consultant. Certainly, this question is much more complex than the cliché that today everyone has a car. There are, of course, people who don’t have it because they can’t afford it. And there are also those who have it because they cannot afford to do without it.

The first is obvious, because we all know that a car does not come cheap. To the disbursement of the purchase must be added fuel, insurance, taxes, revisions, tolls, parking, possible fines and repairs … The result is a highly variable figure, but those responsible for the Fintonic app calculated a couple of years ago that the average annual cost is around 1,700 euros. According to the INE, around 5% of households cannot afford their own vehicle, although the proportion rises to 12% among single-parent families.

“There is an income bias. Those who live in the ‘city of 15 minutes’ can afford it, with services at their fingertips, and these are usually expensive areas »

Alfonso Sanz Alduán

To that are added those who could have it but do not want to, be it for environmental convictions, for simple lack of necessity or because they have never integrated the car into their way of life. And, in any case, because your work and mobility needs are covered without it. Is it possible to live well without a car? “Depending on where you live,” says Isabel Tejero, from the Madrid pedestrian association A Pie. In my neighborhood you can do without the car, because within half an hour walk you have all kinds of services, shops, hospitals and doctors. Another issue is if your mobility is not good: in that case, the car is essential. Also in the ‘dormitory neighborhoods’ or in many rural areas, where public transport is in many cases poor or does not exist ”. Sanz Alduán points out that there is an income bias: “Those who live where the ’15-minute city’ works, with services at their fingertips and without having to shop ten kilometers away, can afford it. These are usually expensive areas. Although the opposite also occurs: peripheral urbanizations completely dependent on the car, where the family no longer needs one but three.

That ‘culture of freedom’



The consultant is saddened that “in five decades we have created a society dependent on the automobile”, with an urban planning that favors it, including those industrial estates without public transport. «I am very heavy with parking: the ease of parking is a singularity in history. The possibility of leaving a private asset in public space has a counterexample in countries like Japan, where you can’t buy a car if you don’t have a garage. And the ‘culture of freedom’ has fed back the process: it seems that you are an outcast or a wretch if you don’t have it », laments Sanz Alduán, who is one of those ‘without a car’.

“It seems very important to me to modify the car advertisements, which are sold as essential and as a guarantee of great freedom”

Isabel Tejero

What can be done to make life ‘de-motorized’ easier? Of course, institutions would have to promoting public transport and favoring journeys by bicycle and on foot, at the same time as restrictions on car use are being implemented and the city model is changing, But both Alfonso Sanz Alduán and Isabel Tejero coincide in highlighting the importance of cultural change: getting used to living at a different speed, contemplating possibilities such as shared-property cars, taking advantage of the impulse of decarbonisation to relax our bond with automobiles … « It seems very important to me to modify the car advertisements, which They are sold as essential and as a guarantee of great freedom. It seems like a blatant lie to me, ”criticizes Tejero.

And what about those who reside, for example, in a Galician village? Can something be done so that they too can do without the car more? “Man, if you live in the village by yourself …” laughs Sanz Alduán. But if there are more people you can share a car, in addition to implementing transport on demand or even making school transport compatible with adult transport. The latter has already been tried in some areas, but in others there are regulations that prevent it: that reveals how little has been thought about these things.

It is the number of driving licenses in Spain, which represents around 69% of residents of legal age. 30 years ago they were around 50%.