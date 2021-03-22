Brand Studio for ESEADE University

With a vast trajectory in the field of university education, the academic proposal offered by ESEADE is very broad and attractive, with its degree courses – Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Curation and Art Management and Bachelor of Educational Management – its postgraduate careers – MBA, Master of Economics and Political Science, Master of Business Law and Master of Contemporary Art Curation – and DBA, Doctorate in Business Administration. Complement this proposal with more than 30 open executive programs and in-company, on business, agribusiness, economics and social sciences, humanities and art.

The future of the country depends deeply on having entrepreneurial leaders. Entrepreneurship is difficult, very difficult. Being prepared to undertake is, therefore, essential. Entrepreneurship requires learning and relearning what the market – clients, users, consumers – is really needing and willing to pay, facing reasonable costs to achieve the expected profitability. The statistics that indicate how many startups survive two, three or five years after their founding are not encouraging. Only between 10% and 30% do it, depending on the period under consideration. The good news is that the more prepared and trained the entrepreneurs are, the greater the adaptability and consequently the higher the survival rate. In this sense, Argentina stands out at the same time for having excellent entrepreneurial talent and having high obstacles to doing business. This contradiction unquestionably highlights the need for a very good entrepreneurial ecosystem, where all actors support and contribute to the gestation, development and acceleration of new companies.

That is why ESEADE has been working together with INICIA Community of Entrepreneurs, an association dedicated to promoting responsible business, interacting with various initiatives. For example, this year they already started with the “mateadeas” every Wednesday at 10 am where entrepreneurs share an informal and relaxed space for exchanging ideas and experiences. Additionally, ESEADE MBA Marketing Management students collaborate in designing the Marketing Plan of the selected startups, to help them review and optimize their business positioning strategies. This type of collaboration between these institutions is a clear example of how the entrepreneurial ecosystem is strengthened, by connecting INICIA entrepreneurs with professors, students and graduates of ESEADE, in a mutually enriching exchange.

This teaching is not only for entrepreneurs, who create companies independently, but also for entrepreneurs. intrapreneurs, those people who are already working in organizations and have a critical, innovative and opportunity-seeking spirit. In this way they can prepare to design and promote new products and services, think about new markets, challenging the status-quo of the organization and pushing the limits to leave the comfort of the already known to the experimentation of something new. This role is so important in the business world that today many companies are offering open innovation programs, as a link to interact with the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Call for entrepreneurs

Ávilis, a spin-off of Wenance, seeks to promote the Argentine entrepreneurial ecosystem and accompany the growth of new companies. For this, it offers a financing program and personalized advice to technology-based startups. ESEADE partnered with Ávilis and invites interested entrepreneurs – students, graduates or the general public – to submit their projects to join the challenge at the following link: https://lnkd.in/e3nekws.

The selected projects will receive support for their regional expansion, access to new clients, specialized mentoring, brand visibility and discounts on technology platforms. The Rector of ESEADE, Daniel Serrot, will participate as one of the prestigious juries that will determine the winning venture during the Demo Day that will be held next May.

ESEADE has the vision of being the University of reference in the integral development of entrepreneurial leaders. To achieve this, it has a faculty of outstanding trajectory, both in academic research and in the world of business, legal, educational management, economics, social sciences, humanities and the arts. In this way it is possible to transmit to the students a knowledge applied to the real world, within the local, regional and global context. Thus, their teachers and authorities listen to the students, accompany them in the clarification of their personal and professional objectives and provide them with personalized support in the development of their capacities and boost their endeavors.

This entrepreneurial spirit is transversal to all the careers and programs that this outstanding university offers, although in some careers in particular, such as the Bachelor of Business Administration and the MBA, they come to fully develop a business plan. Some students decide to undertake sooner or later, independently or within an organization. In all cases they were trained and are prepared. ESEADE is very clear about what to do. The way is teaching to undertake.

More information in www.eseade.edu.ar