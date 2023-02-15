The New European Bauhaus (NBE) is an interdisciplinary initiative of the European Commission and the European Parliament that connects the Green Deal (the Green Pact) with our spaces and vital experiences, wanting to make a call to imagine and build a sustainable and inclusive future. It is about the transition towards a more sustainable continent combining innovation and design, and granting architecture and arts professionals the maintenance and enhancement of the cultural values ​​of our built environment, so that the transformation towards sustainability —starting for decarbonization— is carried out based on social inclusion.

The decarbonization in architecture is a concept that implies, among other strategies, a radical change in the manufacturing processes of construction materials. Without falling into green marketing aimed at creating an illusory image of ecological responsibility (greenwashing), it is important to take local resources into account, analyze the physical and mechanical properties of all of them, delve into their impact on the environment, and at the same time, knowing how to apply them with ingenuity to develop their transformation, so that not only is working with circularity and reducing the carbon footprint, but also highlights the impact on health of the final result.

Architecture and climate change are terms that are united under the concept of decarbonization

Given the urgency to achieve the objectives of climate neutrality in 2050, on November 17, the Official College of Architects of Catalonia (COAC) and the Superior Council of the Colleges of Architects of Spain (CSCAE) joined forces in Barcelona promoting the conference “Decarbonizing architecture”; a national meeting where a historic commitment was staged to lead a real transformation in the field of architecture. It should be noted that both institutions pursue and seek to promote a change of vision in the sector from the transposition of the new version of the European Directive on the Energy Efficiency of Buildings, which is currently a constant debate in the European Parliament. And, with the Horizon of 2026, when Barcelona will be the World Capital of Architecture and will host the UIA Congressboth organizations want to make architecture and professionals in the sector visible as agents of change to build an emission-free, healthier and more sustainable society.

Conferences like this are key to establishing real goals, discussing the future of the sector and encouraging collaboration to promote innovative solutions towards environmentally sustainable environments. The conference covered topics ranging from very broad ones —such as the role of global agendas or the keys and strategies to promote rehabilitation— to very specific ones, such as the digital registration of the building and its renovation passport, or the challenge of the decarbonization of construction materials.

Building exceeds transportation in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.

Likewise, the conference ‘Decarbonizing architecture’ has served to gather the commitment of twelve Catalan and Spanish institutions in the construction of the 2026 Agenda through the signing of the ‘Barcelona Declaration‘ together with more than 400 professionals. This document recognizes decarbonization as “the most important challenge that our society has taken on” and recalls that architects are decisive agents in construction. Some of the organizations and people that have signed it are the International Union of Architects (UIA), the member of the European Parliament, Marcos Ros; the General Directorates of Housing and Land and Architecture and Urban Agenda of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA), Green Building Council Spain (GBCe) and the Technological Institute of Catalonia (ITeC).

It should be noted that globally, the energy sector causes more than 73% of greenhouse gas emissions, the main contributor to climate change. The mention “energy” includes: industry (24.25%), construction (17.5%), transport (16.2%) and other emissions (15.3%). And it is in this sense where architecture and climate change go hand in hand, since construction exceeds transport in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.

The energy crisis that Europe and the rest of the world have been going through for several months is also an environmental crisis. But we must not forget that architecture and climate change are terms that are united under the concept of decarbonization. It is crucial to become aware of this and promote a radical change at all levels. In fact, only by planning and designing with a potential carbon footprint reduction in mind will immediate results be achieved. Therefore, it is necessary to teach, practice and transmit this message to both clients, students and other professionals so that these basic requirements are introduced into the projects and thus, meet the objectives of the last climate action summit to reach 100% of buildings. decarbonized by the year 2050.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.