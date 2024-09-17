The selected one of Bolivia has surprised in the last two dates of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with important victories.

Bolivia defeated 4-0 Venezuela, went to Santiago and defeated the Chileans 1-2, six points that have them in eighth place in the standings with nine points.

The game against the Venezuelans was played in The High, a stadium that is 4,150 metres above sea level and the success was resounding, so much so that the next matches will be played there.

Height is a great advantage that has been taken by the DT, Oscar Villegas, which is why they do not dare to change their location.

In El Alto they will receive the Colombian National Team on October 10th, in order to fight for three points and with altitude as an important ally.

“The fact that El Alto is a few meters higher up and that this does not sit well with the rivals seems excellent to us,” said the coach recently, a challenging phrase not only for the Colombians, but for the rest of the national teams.

