The war against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a success story: a cure has not yet been found, but antiretroviral treatments have managed to keep it at bay and the diagnosis of HIV infection is no longer that death sentence that was signed hopelessly in the eighties. If treated, patients live. And although the world continues to battle to eradicate the virus and diagnose and treat the entire planet as soon as possible, the partial victory against the virus has also opened up a new melon for doctors and patients in recent years: the aging of survivors. The toll of living with HIV can be premature old age, experts warn, and an increased risk of some diseases, such as tumors or neurological and mental health problems. “What we long-haul people suffer from, apart from depression and anxiety about that journey, is cognitive deterioration, such as memory loss. It happens to you at 45 what should happen to you at 65”, lists Carlos López, 57 and 33 with HIV. Professionals demand more psychosocial resources and patients urge more training for the new generations of health workers: not only the viral load weighs, but the entire backpack of associated ailments that HIV drags along.

López learned of his infection in 1989, eight years after the first cases were described in the United States: “It was a major shock. An HIV diagnosis then meant that you were going to die, ”she recalls. They were dark years, of uncertainty and stigma. Of terror: little was known and more was feared. The medication of the time, azidothymidine, was also “very toxic,” recalls López: “It had devastating side effects. It was not known what did more damage, the medication or the virus itself. So much so, that many people stopped taking it because they got very bad. It destroyed your stomach, it caused nausea and effects on a psychic level, such as disorientation and memory loss ”.

In 1996, with a new combination of antiretroviral treatments (ART), more effective and less aggressive, the viral load became negative —the virus could not be transmitted— and health improved. Thanks to these drugs, López points out, he and other people infected at that time have survived. But the shadow of HIV is longer than the viral load, he warns.

UNAIDS estimates that the number of people over 50 with HIV rose from 5.4 million in 2015 to 8.1 million in 2020. The first generation of survivors —those who were infected in the 1980s or 1990s— is aging, but they also continue to appear new cases at older ages. In this last group, laments Adrià Curran, an infectologist at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​”HIV is not usually suspected, there is a delay in diagnosis and they arrive with very advanced disease.”

Matilde Sánchez Conde, an infectologist at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid and a member of the AIDS Study Group (Gesida) of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, sets the cut-off point at 50 years to start considering that a person with HIV gets older. Although she qualifies: “Aging is not always the same. It is not mandatory to become older than 50, but from this age it is necessary to monitor and control that age-related comorbidities may begin to appear, such as kidney failure, hypertension, diabetes…”.

Experts agree that the gap in life expectancy between those infected with HIV and the general population is narrowing to a minimum, but there may be premature aging in people with HIV due to the virus and other factors. That is, that these health problems associated with age are advanced between five and 10 years. The scientific community points out that, in some way, the patterns that occur in physiological aging are repeated with HIV: with natural old age, due to the attacks caused by the passage of time, there is a kind of persistent inflammation in the body and an alteration of the immune system, which ages and is not capable of responding equally effectively to external attacks; With HIV, when the virus is circulating, it also causes inflammation and, even if the viral load is controlled, the virus can continue to activate in the reservoirs and, even if it does not infect the cell, it can cause inflammation that forces it to remain active again. chronically the immune system. There are other processes, such as changes in the bacteria in the intestine or the passage of these bacteria into the bloodstream, which can also cause this persistent inflammation.

A study published in The Lancet Health Longevity noted that, according to the US Centers for Disease Control, 50% of people with HIV are over the age of 50 and account for 70% of all deaths among people with HIV. The main causes of death among individuals with HIV who have access to antiretroviral treatment are ailments such as “cancer, cardiovascular disease and cognitive impairment,” the research points out, although older people with HIV also have deficits in physical function, syndromes related to frailty and other ailments that limit their quality of life. Clinical guidelines already recommend screening for frailty from the age of 50, among other things (in the general population, it is from the age of 70).

The study of The Lancet Health Longevity recalls that the prevalence of age-related diseases is higher in people with HIV and points out, as Sánchez Conde advanced, that there are characteristics of biological aging, such as molecular damage or inflammation, which may be deregulated in this group, but ” it is necessary to precisely define the effect of HIV infection and therapy” on these processes, he admits. Curran adds that other external risk factors, such as smoking or having consumed toxic substances, as well as the possible interaction between drugs or the cumulative side effects of the first more aggressive treatments, may have had an impact on the health of this group.

Marta Massanella, a researcher at Irsicaixa, points out that “there are markers associated with age that are found earlier” in this population, but also points to the particularities of that first generation of infected people who took longer to be treated effectively or who they were medicated with more toxic drugs: “In the former, their immune system was also more affected and the sequelae and damage were somewhat irreparable,” with a greater risk of osteoporosis, tumors, or liver and kidney diseases, he points out. And she adds: “The treatments are not innocuous and part of the problems may be associated with toxicity. Treatment today is not the same as it was in the eighties”.

The weight of the stigma

For Fátima Brañas, a geriatrician at the Infanta Leonor Hospital and also a member of Gesida, it is “a historic moment”: “Until now there were no older people with HIV. In the eighties, the challenge was to survive; then there was a time of living with a backpack of side effects and stigma; and, now, it is the moment of integration: the challenge is that they have the best possible quality of life”.

The backpack of each patient is different and the therapeutic approach, they add, must be multidisciplinary and adapt to the needs of each one. “You have to have a global vision of the person, not only of the disease or other comorbidities. You have to integrate the physical situation of the patient, his functionality and the backpack of some who carry a lot of loneliness and isolation because of what they lived through those years. There is a higher prevalence of symptoms in the psychosocial sphere”, points out Brañas.

Carlos López has a long medical history and a house full of post-its to remember, he says, “the most basic things.” “What makes me most unable are memory loss and difficulty concentrating,” he says, but to this is added a long-term major depression “that has worsened over the years” and cardiovascular problems as a result of a cirrhosis that he developed after contracting hepatitis. He also has respiratory problems due to tuberculosis that he suffered some time ago and continues to monitor himself closely to avoid a recurrence of a tumor in the appendix that he managed to remove. The stigma has also remained: “We all had that because HIV was related to death and it was combined with the fear of transmitting it to others and the fear of feeling rejected. All of this makes us stick with a self-stigma”.

Carlos López, diagnosed with HIV in 1989. Gianluca Battista

Long-term survivors demand comprehensive care and training for the new generations of professionals who have not experienced the worst part of the AIDS health crisis. “In 1996, with the advent of broad-spectrum treatments, people stopped worrying about HIV and now you find yourself with a series of doctors who don’t know about our problems,” laments López. And he criticizes that they “tend to minimize” their ailments: “They monitor your viral load and if it’s fine, that’s it. And they tell you that everything else ‘happens to everyone’. But it is that what should happen to us in 15 years is happening to us!”, he protests.

Brañas assumes that the approach to this group must be “reinvented”. “Especially in people who were diagnosed in the 1980s, mental health would have to be systematically addressed in all of them,” she says. And he refines the differences within the group of patients themselves: in those diagnosed before 1996, there is a greater risk of depression, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or mental disorders, while there is less burden of diabetes or hypertension, specifically. Fragility, on the other hand, is more frequent in those who became infected after 1996, she points out. Sánchez Conde laments the lack of resources: “There is loneliness, stigma and they feel more singled out than usual. But in the psychological and psychiatric sphere we are limited because we do not have available resources. There are almost no clinical psychologists.”

