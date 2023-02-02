I met with the leader of Morena in sinaloa, Mary Villegas. For a couple of hours we talked about many topics. Past, present and immediate future.

Apparently in Morena they put on overalls, and knowing that their success should not depend solely on Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, they went to work.

The numbers and the polls show that the party of the 4T continues in the preferences of the majority of the electorate. The AMLO effect continues in the social collective. We must recognize the wear and tear that governing implies. This wear and tear is compensated by the work of operators empowered within and allied with the movement.

In other words, those who previously humbly supported the rallies, with chairs, pamphlets and banners, the obradorista project for almost 18 years, now hold relevant public positions, and their capacity for action is much greater thanks to the position they occupy. It seems obvious… but it is important to point it out.

2024 is right around the corner. I see it in three stages. In time, three semesters. The first semester is the first half of 2023. We are looking at accommodations at the national and local level. Public position changes, some castling, and groups move to see how they will ‘play’. The second semester of the year, or second stage, is that of definitions. There we will see the sums, but above all the definitive subtractions. It will also be seen with much greater visibility, who will lead the local projects that will have to prop up the nation project in the hands of whoever turns out to be a presidential candidate. The third stage will be the first semester of the following year and is already the campaign and election process.

This is where what was said in the talk with Merary Villegas caught my attention. While in the PAN they wait for the PRI to have a leader (and the PRD for both), Morena is forming district committees, training its structure and putting order in a militancy fully subscribed to the leadership of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, and of course, of the President Lopez Obrador.

In the 4T match the forms are different. Be that as it may, the method for choosing candidates is by survey. For this reason, the militancy and the aspirants do not wear out to appear. This allows the party to focus its batteries on ground work, and not on calming down or favoring this or that cadre.

Centralized leadership is a quality that allows the Morenista political institute to think of a robust and not obese party. Less leaders and more activists. There will be no municipal leaders, but “schools” for the training of militants.

Villegas Sánchez seems to have it clear. She has a very specific task as a leader and she is focused on it. He did not give names, but acknowledged that Morena has enough cadres in Sinaloa to seriously compete in each seat and municipality at stake. Women, men and young people ready to enter it. She also praised the leadership of Governor Rocha Moya, whom he recognized as Morena’s strongest asset in the state.

