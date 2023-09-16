GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Third baseman Orlando Piña works day by day at the Algodoneros de Guasave training camp, since the main objective of him and his teammates is not only to reach the playoffsbut rather to seek the title in the 2023-2024 season of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, since in the last edition they fell short of winning it.

“Happy to have returned here to Guasave again. I think we have a debt with the fans, but happy, anxious for this to start.”, pointed out the man from Sonora.

For the Algodoneros infielder, the objective is not only to reach the playoffs, the objective is to go further to win the championship, since last season they fell short.

“Much better, I feel much better, both mentally and physically I am very well, very well prepared,” commented the blue and white slugger.

The team is very good, very united, I see it as very complete. I feel that there is a good harmony, we only have to wait for the other colleagues,” he indicated.

He also emphasized that he will work hard in training to earn a spot on the roster to be at the forefront, whatever manager Óscar Robles decides.

“More than anything, thank you to the fans for the support they have always given us and we look forward to seeing you for the opening match,” he commented.

On day 12 of training, first all the elements worked on physical conditioning. Meanwhile, the sluggers did their batting and defensive practice, which was observed by manager Óscar Robles.

For their part, some pitchers had a bullpen session. Pitchers Carlos Morales and Miguel Aguilar had a simulated game on day 12 of training.

They will go up to the mound

For Sunday’s duel at the Mayos de Navojoa home, manager Óscar Robles announced the following pitchers, Ariel Gracia, Felipe Acosta, Edwin Cervantes, Carlos Morales, Víctor Buelna and Alejandro Longoria.

Regarding Monday’s clash between these squads at Kuroda Park, at 5:00 p.m., The American Brandon Koch, who is recovering from an injury, will go up to the center of the diamond, Rafael Córdova, Jesús Alcántar, Iván Izaguirre, Jorge Monroy, Felipe Arredondo, Jesús Broca and Alejandro Cervantes.

