Elon Musk confirms on X to the Minister of Culture that the challenge with Mark Zuckerberg will not take place

Editorial board

A stalemate, as many expected: the fist fight between billionaires in an exceptional location in Italy will not take place and the confirmation comes from Elon Musk who was the first to launch the idea, challenging his rival Mark Zuckerbergfounder and CEO of Meta, at a mixed martial arts bout.

What until a few weeks ago seemed like yet another unsubstantiated announcement from the founder of Tesla And SpaceX had become a little more concrete in recent days, after direct contacts between Elon Musk and the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and the confirmation of the same politician who had spoken of a "long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk".

Sangiuliano’s announcement on X — The Minister had not questioned the matter, assuming that the challenge between the two billionaires was certain would take place in an exceptional location in Italy: “It will not be held in Rome. There will be a huge donation to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to fight diseases”.

Zuckerberg had already extinguished the enthusiasm — Those who have followed the latest developments closely, however, already knew that everything would end in nothing. It was Mark Zuckerberg who confirmed it, annoyed by Elon Musk’s pompous announcementswith a short post on Threads, the social network that Meta launched openly challenging Twitter, now renamed by Musk in x.

"We all agreed Elon didn't take this seriously. He doesn't want to confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, then would like to do a workout challenge in my backyard first," Zuckerberg wrote three days later. does, sending one last message to Musk: "If Elon decides to take the challenge seriously, proposing a date and a place, he knows where to reach me. If not, it's time to go further."

Musk’s response to Sangiuliano — Today it was Elon Musk himself who definitively turned off the spotlight on the event replied to the post of Minister Sangiuliano of last August 11 on X. “I want to thank Minister Sangiuliano for his kindness and availability in wanting to organize an entertainment, cultural and charity event in Italy”, Musk wrote today in Italian.