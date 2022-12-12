The chairs to witness the parade of the Three Kings Parade of Murcia on January 5 are already on sale. Tickets can be purchased on the page

enterticket.es. Prices range from 6 euros for a front row seat to 5.50 euros set for a seat in the second row. To this amount must be added the amount of management expenses, set at 1.90 euros. On this occasion, the Three Kings Parade moves to the north of the city, starting from Juan de Borbón avenue at 6:00 p.m. (next to the Alfonso X Institute), to continue along Príncipe de Asturias and Juan Carlos I avenues.

The Romian company will reoccupy the placement of the chairs and stands, despite the termination of the contract for this service, related to various municipal celebrations, due to several breaches in relation to its content. The Governing Board on November 25 made this decision after receiving the report requested from the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia, which endorses the one previously made by the Culture Service. There are three contractual breaches that they allege: failures in the advance ‘online’ sale -which caused changes in the sales channel-, non-payment of the fees to the Consistory and lack of a telephone and email service to attend to the complaints of the users. The contract will cease to be operational on January 6.