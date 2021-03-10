State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin decided to create pages on social networks. It is reported by RIA News…

In particular, Volodin announced his intention to create accounts on VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, as well as in the Telegram messenger. According to him, this is an effective way of feedback and communication.

At the same time, the politician is not going to start accounts in foreign social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as long as they “pursue a policy of discrimination against human rights and violate national legislation.”

In 2019, Volodin reprimanded the Communist Party deputy Olga Alimova for obscenities in social networks. In response, she explained that she does not use foul language often and only because sometimes it is impossible to describe what is happening in the country in other words.