OfBerkan Cakir shut down

According to chairman Franz-Werner Haas, the Tübingen vaccine is about to be approved. He expects results in the next ten days.

Tübingen – With an effectiveness of only 47 percent, the vaccine from Curevac caused great disappointment. It was not just the stock that fell sharply on the stock exchange. The results of the interim study also had negative consequences for the federal vaccination campaign – Curevac was thrown out of the vaccination program for this year. The final study is still pending. How BW24* reports, the CEO of the biotech company, Franz-Werner Haas, calculates in a maximum of ten days the result of the Curevac vaccine study.

