ohThe Chainsmokers will play for the first time in Lima! The duo of artists and music producers included Peru as part of their 2023 world tour. This tour includes Sweden, Belgium, Mexico and Las Vegas. South America and our country were no exception. Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall will give a single concert on August 4 at the Explanada Costa Verde in San Miguel. Hits like “Selfie”, “Closer”, “Something just like this”, “So far so good”, “Don’t let me down”, “Paris” and “Roses” will play on their show. Find out how to buy tickets in this note.

When does the pre-sale start for The Chainsmokers in Lima?

The members of The Chainsmokers They have become the most influential musicians in electro pop. His signature sound deftly crosses into the indie and progressive realms after an 11-year run. Recently, they released “High”, which is a preview of an imminent new album after 3 years of absence from the recording world.

Masterlive reported the start date for ticket sales to see the musicians in the Peruvian capital. Tickets go on pre-sale this March 10 and 11 through the Teleticket platform.

The Chainsmokers arrive in Lima. Photo: diffusion

Who are The Chainsmokers?

The Chainsmokers are a duo of New York musicians made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall. They founded the brand in 2012 and quickly rose to international recognition with “Selfie,” their top 20 single that year.

They have 4 studio albums: “Memories, do not open”, “Sick boy”, “World war joy” and “So far so good”. One of the band’s most remembered songs is their collaboration with Coldplay on the song “Something just like this”, released in 2017.